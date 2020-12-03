The Benton boys saw victory slip through their grasp, as Kearney rallied from a third quarter deficit to win 45-41 over the Cardinals during the Savannah Invitational on Thursday, effectively eliminating Benton from a shot at the tournament’s championship.
Both teams struggled to find open shots all night, not helped by a bevy of penalties throughout that hindered the ability of the offenses to score outside of the free throw line.
“I just think both teams really dug in defensively and made every possession tough on the offenses. Both teams are just trying to find ways to get the ball to go in the basket,” Benton (1-2) coach Gary Belcher said. “And that’s a credit to both groups, really playing good defense. Early on in the season offenses are going to struggle a little bit at times getting their timing down.”
The first quarter ended with a slight 10-9 Kearney lead, before Benton came back with an 11-6 quarter in the second to take a 20-16 lead at the half.
The third quarter was even better for the Cardinals, as they hammered away with junior forward Kason Mauzey for a few more scores and connected on a few other shots while continuing to play stellar defense. They held a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
Mauzey finished the game with 19 points, the leader for both teams.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the well began to dry up. The Bulldogs keyed on the focal points of the Benton offense and forced a few turnovers, and by the midway point of the fourth quarter their seven-point lead they had labored for had evaporated. Kearney found ways to get in scoring position, and raged back for 23 points in the final period alone.
Belcher says the Cardinals will need to evolve if they want to compete against higher-level competition.
“We’ve played three games now and there’s a lot of film out there on us. People are going to game plan to take certain people away, like Kason in the post and maybe Allan shooting from the outside. We just need other players to step up and do some stuff,” Belcher said. “At the same time, we still have to execute through those guys, and that’s going to take a lot of practice and sticking to what we’re trying to do offensively and being patient with it.”
Despite a few late game shots to bring the game back to something resembling a winnable game, Benton fell short by four.
Despite the disorganized effort, Belcher doesn’t see anything out of the ordinary for a young team still trying to find their identity.
“We have to take a deep breath, get organized, and go attack them again,” Belcher said. “That’s part of playing game three, and hopefully by game 20 we have that kind of thing figured out, and I think we will.”
The Cardinals will play Hogan Prep at 11:30 am this Saturday at Savannah High School to determine who will claim the bronze medal at the conclusion of the Savannah Invitational.