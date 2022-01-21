The Benton Cardinals and head coach Jared Boone felt like Pembroke Hill would be one of the toughest opponents they faced in the regular season, and the Raiders did not disappoint Friday night in Springer Gymnasium.
Pembroke’s Hill Devin Conley scored 40 points in the Raiders’ 83-74 win over the Cardinals.
“We saw some things we did well, and we saw some things that will help us the next time we see them,” Boone said. “They’re a really good team, and if we want to get where we want to go, they’re one of the teams we’re going to have to take on.”
Trouble came early for the Cardinals after their initial 2-0 lead in the opening minute. The Raiders scored 14-straight and held Benton scoreless for six minutes. The Cardinals scored six points over the final minute and a half to cut the lead to nine at 17-8 going into the second quarter.
Conley made it difficult for the Cardinals to make any sort of run Friday night. Kason Mauzey opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to six, but Conley answered with a 3 for the Raiders on the other end.
Pemboke Hill held a double-digit lead for most of the second quarter. Benton cut the lead to seven twice behind Allan Coy’s nine points scored in the second.
The Raiders’ 12-point halftime lead quickly grew to 17 early in the third quarter. Benton responded with its best run of the game that started with three points from Denver Domann.
Myles Bachali’s 3-pointer with 3:40 left in the quarter cut the Pembroke Hill lead to 13. Twice over the final two minutes, Benton cut the lead to 11 but could not get any closer. The Raiders took a 58-42 lead in the final quarter.
Pembroke Hill’s biggest lead came with 2:56 left in the fourth quarter. Conley’s layup gave the junior 40 points and the Raiders a 26-point lead over the Cardinals.
“The couple films we got, he (Conley) played in some and didn’t play in others,” Boone said. “It’s just something that you have to see with your own eyes. Next time we see him, we’ll have some tricks up our sleeve to throw at him. But he’s a really good player, and really good players are hard to stop.”
The Cardinals ended the game with a 19-2 run after Pembroke Hill sat its starters. Coy led Benton with 16 points, while Domann was second on the team with 14.
Boone said he’s been amazed with what Domann has been able to do this week following the tragic loss of his sister, Savannah.
“To have the courage, the guts and the emotional stamina to not miss a practice but to play two games this week and play his tail off,” Boone said. “He is already a kid that plays his tail off and he played beyond that Tuesday night, he played beyond that tonight. I can’t thank that kid enough for what he’s given to this team in this tough time for him and his family.”
Benton held a moment of silence for Savannah Domann prior to tip of Friday’s game. The 26-year-old was a 2013 grad of Benton and was killed by a suspected drunk driver Jan. 14 in St. Joseph.
