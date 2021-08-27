Benton's football season got off to a tough start, narrowly avoiding a shutout in their 46-7 loss to Lincoln Prep on Friday at Sparks Field.
The Cardinals first drive proved to be a sign of things to come. A series of spirited runs by Benton (0-1) resulted in a promising couple of first downs. But the margin of error was slim, and a third and long resulted in the first of two interceptions for first year starter Carson Newlon.
Taking down a perennial Class 4 contender like the Blue Tigers (1-0) was always going to be a tall order, and a few injuries from the previous week of practice led to the Cardinals having to lean on the youth of the team. Coach Kevin Keeton wasn't disappointed with his team's attitude.
"One of our goals is to be a physical football team and at times we were able to do that. Some turnovers snowballed on us, and our quarterback, who is a great athlete and a great kid, this is his and a lot of kids first varsity game," he said. "We had some injuries this week and we had to plug some young kids in for their first ever experience. For where they're at in their development I think they did just fine."
The injury bug didn't let up, either. Running back Adrian Byrd, with an ice pack swaddled onto his shoulder after the game, reflected Keeton's pride in this inexperienced team's drive to compete as well as exemplifying it.
"We had guys playing until they couldn't, until they had to come out," Byrd said. "But we're just going to have to come out and work harder for it."
Lincoln Prep took advantage of the first turnover from Benton. Running back John Price pounded it in for his first of three scores in the first half.
Despite a few defensive stops for the Cardinals in the early quarters, a 49-yard play-action shot from Shelby to wide receiver D'eaven Roberson put the Blue Tigers up 26-0 at the half.
Price scored another touchdown on a long run in the first minute of the third, then Shelby scored his only rushing touchdown of the day on a QB sneak.
In the fourth, a Benton fumble turned into an improbable 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown by lumbering Blue Tigers defensive tackle Louis Moten, Lincoln Prep's last score of the day.
The fourth also saw the Cardinals make their two best plays of the day. Junior Bishop Rush picked off Shelby on a deflection, pressure courtesy of linebacker Denver Domann. The Cardinals also put together their best offensive drive in the final minutes, stringing together a few chunk plays on the ground to set up Newlon's first touchdown of the season; a strike to Domann in the back of the endzone to avoid the shutout.
"It was good just building confidence. We didn't want to see that zero on the scoreboard," Quarterback Carson Newlon said. "We wanted to drive down field and put some points on the board, no matter if there's ten minutes left or ten seconds left."
Though it was an ugly outing, the Cardinals see it as just one of several more games they'll play this year. Byrd's faith in the team remains unchanged.
"I think we have a great group of guys, we'll be good."
Next week, the Cardinals will travel to Pleasant Hill as they hope to get back on track.
