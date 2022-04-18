The Benton Cardinals saw what the Smithville Warriors were capable of offensively Monday evening at Phil Welch Stadium.
But it was the Benton offense that kept them from upsetting the Warriors in their first round game. Cardinals starter Korbin Lamb-Bodde recorded all but one out in a 2-0 defeat.
“Korbin was unbelievable today,” Benton coach Johnny Coy said. “He gets caught up sometimes in his velocity and not being able to throw as hard as he’d like, but I tell him that if he can locate, you’re going to be able to get guys out. We were able to locate today and get a lot of outs. Our defense is always going to be pretty good, so as long as we throw strikes, we’re going to be a tough team to beat. Korbin did that today and I’m really proud of him.”
Smithville’s first run came in the top of the third. The Warriors led off the inning with a walk by Chester Brooks. Lamb-Bodde then allowed a triple to Ryker Edwards, scoring Brooks.
The Cardinals stranded eight runners Monday night and were unable to convert on their scoring opportunities. The first opportunity came in the third after a leadoff single from Carson Schmidt.
Schmidt worked his way to third on a passed ball. Lamb-Bodde then reached first on a walk. In an attempt to sneak in a run on a steal attempt from the Benton starter, Schmidt was thrown out trying to take home after a throw to second. Schmidt’s out at the plate ended the inning.
The Warriors added their second run of the game in the fourth. Benton’s next opportunity to cut into the lead came in the bottom of the fifth. The Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs, but a groundball deep in the hole was fielded and throw to second to end the inning.
“Our team is extremely inexperienced,” Coy said. “We have so many freshmen and sophomores that just don’t have a lot of varsity experience. Once they get that experience with what they’re doing now and learning from it, it’s only going to make better when it matters the most around district time. We had couple chances there to score some runs but weren’t able to. Guys learn from it and hopefully when we get that opportunity again, we can pull through.”
Lamb-Bodde pitched six and two-third innings in the loss, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and struck out four.
“Anybody that sees me can tell that I’m not the biggest guy and I don’t throw the hardest,” Lamb-Bodde said. “I’ve got to do what I can and locate my pitches.”
Benton will face Lafayette in the second round of the tournament Tuesday afternoon. The Irish fell to the Warriors on Monday evening 13-2.
