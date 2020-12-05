SAVANNAH, Mo. — Benton ended its time in Savannah on a high note, correcting their mistakes from the semifinal round and beating Hogan Prep 53-44 on Saturday to claim third place in the Savannah Invitational boys tournament.
Part of what eliminated the Cardinals from championship contention against Kearney on Thursday was the team’s impatience on offense, struggling to let looks develop and rushing shots instead.
Junior forward Kason Mauzey said they rectified those errors against the Rams.
“It was great today. We slowed it down, and we were able to play with a lead towards the end of the game,” he said. “We ran our offense and got what we wanted against them.”
Early on it became obvious that this was not going to be an easy win for either team. The Cardinals maintained a marginal lead over Hogan Prep throughout the first half and entered the halftime locker room leading 35-32, largely riding Mauzey on offense just as they had done in their previous games.
Then in the third quarter, senior Kamren Caine gave Benton (2-2) a shot in the arm. His 11 points in the period dwarfed his total of three points from the whole game against Kearney, and the threat of Caine on the drive helped open up Mauzey on the backside cut for easy dunks.
Both Cardinals finished with 20 points on the day, leading both teams.
“Kamren did a great job of attacking the rim, and when that got shut down he did a good job of distributing the basketball,” Cardinals coach Gary Belcher said. “Every game is different. It’s a different setup and how things evolve, and we played a little smaller today than we normally have and it was fine. Some days that’s how it’s going to be and some days we’re gonna play big.”
It was a welcome response to the team’s performance against the Bulldogs, mirroring the close halftime score while not mirroring the late game collapse. After the Rams brought the game within six in the fourth, Benton was able to capitalize on offense and eventually put the ball in point guard Carson Newlon’s hands late. Newlon went 5-6 from the free throw line in the final minutes to ice the game.
Belcher liked the way the team adapted to the versatile defense of the Rams this early in the season, and believes the Cardinal’s performance at the tournament may portend the team’s attitude for the whole season.
“I think we’re going to be in pretty much every game that we play. We’re just going to have to find a different way to grind things out. I know that’s cliche, but we have to be grinders,” Belcher said. “I don’t know if we’re ever going to flat out run away from a team, and I don’t know if a team is ever going to flat out run away from us.”
Despite the letdown of missing out on the championship of a tournament they won last season, Mauzey will live with the team’s growth over the last few contest.
“Last year we came in and got first and this year we kind of had to settle for third, but it was a great game against Kearney. We just didn’t get what we wanted but that’s alright.”
Benton will soon shift focus as they host Platte County next Tuesday at 7:00 p.m