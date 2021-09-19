KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Benton Cardinals secured their first win of the season behind two rushing touchdowns and a interception return from Bishop Rush, defeating Central (KC) 35-8 on Saturday.
In a four-play span, Rush ran for a touchdown, returned an interception for a score and recovered a fumble as the Cardinals jumped out to a 21-0 lead.
“It feels good, but we gotta keep working hard every day and keep going up,” Rush said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage the whole time. It felt pretty good.”
Benton (1-3) wasted no time, scoring on a 17-yard run by Landan Stallsworth on a double handoff on third down, capping a five-minute opening drive.
Rush ran for his first touchdown early in the second quarter from 2 yards out, returning an interception two plays later to go up 21-0.
“That felt great,” Rush said with a smile. “I like takeaways.”
Central’s lone touchdown came as their quarterback scrambled and found an open receiver near the line of scrimmage and the sideline, turning it into a 95-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
Rush’s second touchdown run made it 28-8 at halftime.
“He’s a really, really good football player, isn’t he?,” Benton head coach Kevin Keeton said. “It seems like each week Benton’s finding different ways to help our team.”
The scoring was capped on the opening drive of the third quarter on a 3-yard rush from Adrian Byrd.
It continued Benton’s solid string of play, taking Lafayette to a tie game at half in a 28-14 loss before dominating the Blue Eagles (0-3).
“Our trajectory has been right. Each week we seem to be heading in the right direction,” Keeton said. “I still think our best football is ahead of us. This group wants to be good. I’m happy for them. They deserve to feel good about their efforts.”
Benton takes on Savannah in Week 5 of action.
