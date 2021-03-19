SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Benton Cardinals struggled to slow down when pressure faced them the most, turning the ball over five times in the final three minutes of a 48-44 loss to Boonville in the Class 4 semifinals Friday at JQH Arena.
Boonville (26-2) forced Benton (15-10) into 33 turnovers on the night, and Boonville outgained the Cardinals 11-3 in points off turnovers.
“At the end of the game, we reverted back to being way too quick with our decision making instead of slowing that down,” Benton head coach Chris Michaels said. “Their press is built to speed you up like that, and they get in some passing lanes. It’s hard to play against a team that’s really well coached and knew how to press that.”
Benton was the better defense in regards to limiting made shots, holding Boonville to just 4 of 24 from 3-point range. Three of those makes came in the third quarter, including a buzzer-beater by Kennedy Renfrow, to build a 21-14 halftime lead.
Out of the break, the Benton that had won four-straight playoff games showed itself again.
“We told them at halftime, let’s go back to playing what Benton basketball is. When we kick it back out, let’s relax a little bit. We did a pretty good job in the third quarter.”
Benton junior Kianna Herrera came up big in the frame with a pair of early baskets and a 3-pointer to gain a 25-24 lead in the third. A baseline drive and lay-in by Jaida Cox helped Benton to a 29-26 lead, and a Peyton Anderson triple at the horn gave Benton a 32-20 lead going into the final period.
Benton led by as much as give in the opening seconds, though Jodie Bass, who led Boonville with 18 points, tied the game at 36 with seven minutes to play.
Benton went ahead 40-28 with three minutes remaining on a 3-pointer by Kelsey Johnson, though a Boonville layup tied the game, and Benton wouldn’t lead again.
The Cardinals finished with 10 turnovers in the final quarter.
“We tried to speed them up, were getting our hands on some things. We just weren’t as aggressive as we usually are,” Boonville coach Jaryt Hunziker said. “We did a good job of forcing turnovers late to give us some possessions.”
Herrera finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals, Lauren Burright and Cox added eight, with Burright hauling in 10 boards.
Brownfield scored 15 in addition to Bass’ 18. No other Pirates scored more than five.
Benton will face Vashon at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Class 4 third-place game.
“If you follow Benton basketball at all, our momentum is still there,” Michaels said. “We are happy with our girls, the pride they showed. We were in a semifinal game and lost by four points. That’s what separated us from being in (Saturday’s) 4 o’clock game.
“We wanna end on a win … but it is not gonna define us.”
