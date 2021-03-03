It was a tale of two halves for the Benton boy’s basketball team as the Cardinals went from only converting on three first-half field goals to pouring in 40 second half points en route to a 53-48 victory over Maryville in the Class 4 District 16 semifinals on Wednesday night at Benton High School.
The Spoofhounds started the game off strong by scoring the opening eight points and led13-4 after the first quarter. Maryville didn’t let off the gas and a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Caden Stoecklein gave it a 27-13 halftime lead.
“We hadn’t played a game in a full week and Maryville played on Monday, so they were a little bit more in game mode,” Coach Gary Belcher said. “It took us a while to get in game mode, but it was a different story in the second half.”
The Cardinals didn’t want their season to end as they came out of the locker room scoring more points in the third quarter than the entire first half, but still trailed 35-29 entering the fourth quarter. The Cardinal duo of Carson Newlon and Kason Mauzey carried the load down the stretch as the juniors scored 17 of the final 24 points for Benton.
“We were struggling early, so I felt like I needed to pick us up ang give us some energy,” Newlon said. “Shots were falling for me tonight, and it felt good.”
After a layup by Adrian Byrd gave Benton took its first lead of the game at 41-39, the Cardinals never looked back and closed out the game. This victory gives Benton a berth to the Class 4 District 16 Championship Game for the first time since 2017.
“Last year we fell short and this year we battled the whole year,” Mauzey said. “It feels great to finally be playing in one.”
Newlon ended with a game-high 20 points and Mauzey poured in 17 points in his first game back from an injury. For the Spoofhounds, their first season in Class 4 has come to end with a 14-8 overall record as Stoecklein finished with 13 points and Marc Gustafson ended his Maryville career with 15 points.
Benton will face Richmond on Friday in Maryville.