The roar began before the clock had run out at Springer Gymnasium on Tuesday night. A decade and a half’s worth of built-up aggression was released as the Benton Cardinals knocked off the Lafayette Irish 78-71.
“The whole time I’ve been here and we never beat them — and they beat us by a lot,” Kason Mauzey said. “To come out and beat them on our home court, it just feels good to finally end that streak.”
Allan Coy helped the Cardinals to an early lead with six-straight points. With those points, Coy surpassed the thousand-point mark.
“It feels great, I’ve been working for this moment my entire life and to see it happen is a big accomplishment for me,” Coy said.
Mazuey kept the hot start going with two three-pointers to give the Cardinals a 14-3 lead at the 3:09 mark of the first quarter. Mauzey said the team was helped by a pre-game chant from the Irish during Benton’s introduction video.
“It’s a new video that we put up and for them to do that — it’s disrespectful,” Mauzey said. “We were sitting there, and the coaches said that should fuel us and it did. We came out hot and that’s what happens when you do that.”
Benton dominated the first three quarters of the game and carried a 63-43 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Irish found the rhythm they had been missing over the first 24 minutes of the game, beginning with a 12-2 run to begin the quarter.
The Cardinals kept their rivals at a distance, leading by 73-63 with two and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Lafayette didn’t go away, scoring five-straight to make it a five-point game with 36 seconds to go.
Coy’s four free throws over the final 23 seconds helped ice the game for Benton. Lafayette cut the deficit to four with three free-throws from Mikey Thomas at the 19-second mark, but that’s as close as the Irish would get.
Coy said he was never nervous taking those final free throws.
“I was already having a great game and so I was feeling great,” Coy said.
Coy led the Cardinals with 22 points, while Mauzey added 17 points. Thomas led the Irish with 22 points.
“Coach Boone had a note for us before the game that had us p***** off,” Coy said. “We just came out there fired up.”
Benton girls 52, Lafayette 34
The Benton girls continued to roll through the MEC Conference with a 52-34 win over the Irish. Senior Lauren Burright led Benton with 17 points in the win.
"Our defense in the half court really carried us throughout the game," Burright said. "I think sharing the ball offensively really helped us get up on them."
Benton held Lafayette scoreless in the first quarter. The Cardinals led 10-0 at the end of the first and turned that into a 26-12 halftime lead.
The Irish opened the second half with an 11-4 run, but the Cardinals ended the quarter with a 10-0 run and a 17-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
The win was the 10th in the last 11 games for the Cardinals who improved to 16-5 on the season.
"I think it's our togetherness as a whole, I think this is the most team mentality we've ever had," Burright said. "We're like a family, and being together and loving each other has helped us succeed."
