SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Benton Cardinals advanced to the boys finals of the Savannah Invitational with a 51-35 win over the Kearney Bulldogs on Wednesday. The Cardinals advanced to the championship for the second time in three years.
Senior Allan Coy helped the Cardinals get off to a quick start with eight points in the first quarter. The Benton defense held Kearney to just three points in the first quarter and 13 in the first half.
“Felt pretty good during warm-ups and was hitting all of my shots, and then my teammates were just hitting me when I was open,” Coy said.
The Cardinals extended the lead to 17 with a free throw and back-to-back baskets from freshman Myles Bachali and Denver Domman. The Bulldogs attempted to cut it to 14 points with four minutes left in the half, only to have a three-pointer from Coy push the lead back out to 15.
“The plays coach set up for us worked really well and we executed them to perfection,” Coy said.
Kearney slowed the Benton offense for a bit in the third quarter. The Cardinals scored seven points in the first two minutes of the third quarter, but just five over the final six minutes.
After an 8-2 run to end the third by Kearney, Domann opened the fourth quarter with baskets on consecutive possessions. Domman finished with six points for Benton.
Coy led the Cardinals with 18 points. Bachali was second on the team with 11 points. Benton will play in the tournament championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
”Tonight, we were ally hyped up and in the groove,” Domann said. “It feels good because it’s been a few years since we’ve played in the championship.”
Chillicothe 34, Benton 28
The Benton Cardinals talked about the importance of defense after their opening-round win on Monday night. The Cardinals’ defense again played well again Thursday night, but an offensive drought that lasted almost two full quarters led to a 34-28 defeat at the hands of the Chillicothe Hornets.
”When you don’t hit shots, you start to force some shots,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “We just have to keep shooting. Our girls won’t have another shooting night like that, that’s not us.”
The Hornets built an 8-2 lead over the first three and a half minutes of the first quarter. The Benton offense then went on its best run of the day, starting with a basket from Kelsey Johnson and three-pointers from Peyton Anderson and Jaida Cox. The Cardinals took a 10-8 lead into the second quarter.
The Cardinals’ continued into the second quarter, building a 15-10 lead over the first three and a half minutes. Johnson’s basket with 4:23 were the final points scored in the half Benton.
Chillicothe scored the final 10 points of the first half, leading to a 20-15 halftime score. The Hornets then scored the only two points of the third quarter.
Benton ended their scoreless drought with two free throws to begin the fourth quarter scoring. The points sparked an 8-4 run that cut the Chillicothe lead to three at 26-23.
Benton will play for third place at 7 p.m. Friday.
”Having a bad night is just the way basketball goes sometimes,” Michaels said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.