After seven seasons at the helm of Benton boy’s basketball, Gary Belcher is stepping away from the program.
Belcher will take over as Lawson High School’s head boys basketball coach for next season, as well as coach the boys and girls golf teams.
Meeting with his former Benton players on Thursday, Belcher told them he’s leaving because of what’s in store elsewhere.
“I told them it has nothing to do with you. Players, both basketball and golf, administration, staff, I enjoyed every minute of working there. It was just an opportunity,” Belcher said.
Belcher added a reason for leaving is due to what lies ahead for the St. Joseph School District, which is looking at moving to a two-high-school system if voters pass a bond In April.
“When you're talking about your career, and everybody has a job, and you got to look out selfishly for the best interest for you and your family first and that's kind of how things fell out, but it had nothing to do with the kids I was coaching or being at Benton or the community or the teams,” Belcher said.
A St. Joseph native, Belcher attended Mark Twain Elementary then Pickett Elementary and Truman Middle School and Central High School, graduating from there in 1982.
Belcher next had coaching stops at Lathrop (1998-2001), Warrensburg (2001-2004) and Kearney (2005-2014).
Now it’s come full circle for Belcher, as he makes his return to the KCI Conference, replacing Brad Smith who is retiring and working alongside familiar former foes.
“Brad was at Lawson when I started out a Lathrop, and we went head-to-head and we've made contact since. Their principal at Lawson, Scott Harold, when I was at Warrensburg, he was the head coach at Marshall. So lifelong friends there,” Belcher said. “Roger Schmitz is the superintendent at Lawson, he was the head basketball coach at Oak Grove when I was at Warrensburg. So just a lot of connections there that are exciting to me.”
Prior to coming to Benton, Cardinal basketball compiled a 30-120 record in six years. With Belcher as head coach, Benton went 101-80 in the past seven seasons.
Belcher said, “The great challenge of trying to change the culture and turn things around, was exciting. I think overall, we did a good job."
Along with three district second-place district finishes and winning an MEC conference championship in basketball, Belcher helped the Benton’s girls golf team claim its first MEC championship in program history this past fall.
“With girls golf winning its first one ever in the school's history, and in basketball, over the last seven years we sent seven kids on to play college basketball. Those are a lot of good things. I mean, did we get to win a district title? No. Did we advance the state? No. People can talk about that all they want, but I leave with a lot of great relationships with kids and peers and faculty and family,” Belcher said.
Belcher believes the community’s support was a big reason for the turnaround of the basketball program.
“The community at Benton welcomed me seven years ago and were supportive and, and helped us change the program around to one with a little bit more respectability, and competitiveness,” Belcher said. “I think whoever inherits this job next year, if you look up and down our roster, there's a good nucleus on the basketball side of returning starters.”
Belcher heads an hour away to transition into a new role coaching another Cardinal squad, but he remains thankful for his St. Joseph roots.
“My upbringing from my parents was always try to leave wherever you're at, whatever it is, or whatever the situation or place is, try to make it better than it was when you took it over or better than it was when you found it,” Belcher said. “I hope people that I've associated with the last seven years at Benton feel like he came in and made a difference and the programs are in a better shape than then what he took over seven years ago, and he was a part of that.”
As he says his bittersweet goodbyes to the St. Joseph community, Belcher said the task at hand in Lawson is similar.
Belcher said, “I’m going to inherit a great program from a great coach in basketball and in golf at Lawson and that may be hard to make it better than what I've walked into, but I'm gonna do my best to try to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.