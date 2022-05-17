EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs Tigers bookended Tuesday evening's Class 4 District 15 Tournament semifinal against the Benton Cardinals in dramatic fashion.
The Tigers led off the game with a home run and ended the Cardinals' season with a four-run eighth inning that led to the Tigers' 7-3 win.
"We were just inexperienced and let the moment get to us a little bit," Benton coach Johnny Coy said. "We were swinging at bad pitches and that is kind of what did us in."
Benton fielded a team Tuesday night that included six underclassmen. The lone senior on the field was starting pitcher Korbin Lamb-Bodde.
After allowing the leadoff home run, Lamb-Bodde settled in and allowed just one hit over the one hit over the next three innings. The Benton right-hander pitched seven innings in total, allowing three runs on seven hits.
"Korbin is nails," Coy said. "He was nails for us the whole game and nails for us all season long. He doesn't wow anybody with his velocity, but he gets guys out. He has a curveball that keeps hitters off balance and he was able to do that today."
The Benton offense managed just two hits over the first three innings. It wasn't until the fourth inning that the offense found life after a strikeout to begin the frame.
Jackson Kanacsky's one-out hit came on an infield single and Lamb-Bodde followed that up with a ground rule double. Treigh Nowak then drove in the game-tying run with a fly out to center field. An errant throw to third base on the play then allowed Lamb-Bodde to score, giving the Cardinals their first lead.
With momentum seemingly in Benton's hands, the Tigers opened the top of the fifth with three-straight singles. Lamb-Bodde got through one batter without damage, forcing a pop out to Kanacsky.
Excelsior Springs then tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center field. Lamb-Bodde forced a ground ball to second base, limiting the damage to just the one run.
The back-and-forth continued over the next two frames, starting with a leadoff single from Chris Coy. Kanacsky recorded his second hit of the game with a single to right field.
Lamb-Bodde then moved both runners with a sacrifice bunt, allowing Nowak to record his second RBI of the game on a ground out to first base.
The Tigers answered with a run in the top of the sixth inning, tying the game at three. Lamb-Bodde again avoided a dangerous inning with Excelsior Springs once again loading the bases.
After failing to score in the bottom of the sixth, Lamb-Bodde ended his high school career with two fly outs and a strikeout of his final batter.
The Cardinals came 90 feet from a trip to the district championship in the bottom of the seventh. Bryson Brown led off the inning with a walk, then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and a fly out to right field. Coy's deep fly ball to left field was then caught, stranding Brown and opening the door for Excelsior Springs.
Coy took over for Lamb-Bodde in the eighth. The Tigers took advantage, scoring four runs on five hits. The Cardinals had two batters reach base in the bottom of the eighth, but neither advanced past second base.
"I think there were some nerves," Johnny Coy said. "We had a lot of guys, like 90 percent of the team and this was their first district game ever. They were a little antsy, a little excited to get a hit and were swinging at some bad pitches early. That's just a part of being inexperienced and getting experience, but I think we have a pretty bright future if guys keep working hard."
Coy said the experience gained this season should help his young team as many of them become upperclassmen next year.
"I'm really excited because we have six, seven or eight solid guys that love to work hard and are going to put in solid work this summer," Johnny Coy said. "We were one starter shy of really causing some damage this year, so if we can develop one or two more starters this off-season, we're going to be pretty good next year."
