A two-time state qualifier, Benton’s Tatum Levendahl has been named the All-News Press Now Girls City Wrestler of the Year.
“Qualifying for state twice, I know I can make it. Now it’s time to step up and hang with the big dogs. I need to put in the extra work in the offseason so I can be more successful in my senior season and achieve the goals I set for myself,” Levendahl said.
In her junior year, Levendahl won the 135-pound weight class for the Benton Cardinals for the second-consecutive year and was named MEC Wrestler of the Year in January.
At districts in February, Levendahl earned three wins via fall before dropping her semifinal match. She then won by decision to advance to the third-place match, winning via fall.
One win from a medal at state last year, Levendahl fell short of her ultimate goal this year. Two-time defending state champion, Belton’s Savanna Franklin, won by fall over Levendahl in second-round wrestlebacks.
“She was in a really, really tough weight class,” Benton head coach Brad Hubbard said. “Knowing that we qualified for state with so many good returning wrestlers in her weight class was a feat in itself.”
She joined the program her freshman year with no wrestling experience. Both Hubbard and Levendahl agreed it took some time for Levendahl to adapt to the sport, coming from a dance background.
“I’ve danced pretty much my whole life,” Levendahl said. “Transitioning that into wrestling was a little hard but picking up choreography, that made wrestling moves come easier.”
Levendahl has one more year of Benton wrestling under her belt in her senior season, where she looks to place at state.
— Micaela Dea
