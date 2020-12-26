Despite only finishing the season with one win, Benton boasted one of the best players in St. Joseph this year in senior Garison Dydell.
The workhorse running back totaled 1050 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per attempt, 150 receiving yards, and 10 total TDs in just eight games as a two way starter for the Cardinals. He even took snaps at quarterback.
For this, Dydell is our 2020 All-News-Press NOW City Football Player of the Year.
Dydell was the focal point of Benton’s offensive scheme, receiving the lion’s share of the touches across all offensive skill players.
He was humbled by the faith his team put in him to shoulder such a workload.
“It’s a blessing for sure. The south side grew me up and this is a way for me to give back to my school, to my friends and to the community,” he said. “I always like to go out there and put a show up for the fans.”
Ultimately, however, his proudest accomplishment was being able to persevere with his teammates during one of the strangest high school football seasons in history.
“Biggest thing this year, honestly, was just dealing with the Corona crisis,” Dydell said. “Seeing how the team overcame all the adversity and the change.”
Dydell is undecided about his college plans, but he intends to continue his football career.
— Levi Smith