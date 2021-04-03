Kason Mauzey never expected honors and accolades to come his way following his junior year at Benton High School.
As the postseason concluded, the athletic forward quickly garnered All-MEC and All-District accolades. When the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named him to the Class 4 all-state team, he was caught off guard.
In helping Benton back to a district title game, Mauzey is also the All-News-Press NOW City Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“This year was great playing. We had a great set of guys,” Mauzey said. “We all had the mindset of, we wanted to win. Sadly, we lost in the district championship, but we had a great group of guys. We all wanted to win. We wanted to put our all into every single game we played.”
The South Sider had a historic outing Jan. 7 at St. Pius X, finishing 15-for-15 from the field for 35 points. According to MSHSAA, it’s the lone game of its kind, setting the field-goal percentage record for players in a game with 15-plus shot attempts.
Mauzey helped lead Benton to a 13-12 record, averaging 16.8 points and six rebounds while shooting 46% from the field. His 35 points were a season-high, though he scored 20-plus points in nine games.
“He had a great year to start there and it was consistent,” former Benton coach Gart Belcher said. “Every night you can count on this from him both offensively, defensively, rebounding, you name it. He was vital to our success. And I think that was recognized in all the accolades that he’s achieved in the postseason.”
Mauzey was forced to step up as a junior following the graduation of standouts Malique Bennett and Chol Ater, and he expects to take on even more responsibilities as a senior guiding a team into a new era under an incoming head coach.
— Brandon Zenner
