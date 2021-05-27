Behind senior Caleb Addington and sophomore Tatum Levendahl, Benton looks to bring home a state track medal for the first time since 2017.

“I tell them all the time before we get off the bus, ‘Run like a bunch of hungry dogs because a dog hunts best when he’s hungry,’ and that’s what I want for our two athletes representing Benton High School is just to get on the podium and enjoy their experience,” Benton head track coach Brad Hankins said.

At sectionals, Addington brought home the gold in the long jump with a leap of 20-2.5, punching his ticket to the MSHSAA Class 3 Track and Field State Championships.

“I’m just going to go out and try to have fun and at least try to get 12th since I got first in sectionals so just go out and do my best,” Addington said.

Levendahl finished earned a third-place finish in the girls 100 hurdles at sectionals, qualifying for for second state event after competing in state wrestling earlier this year.

“I hope this is another state learning experience to learn from it and learn what the competition is going to be like in future years and see how I measure up to it. I think it’ll be really special if I medal,” Levendahl said.

Other schools competing at the Class 3 state meet will be Cameron, Chillicothe, Maryville and Trenton.

Hankin said he looks forward to watching athletes from all around the conference compete.

"Track is one of the only sports where the coaches are just excited for your kids as you are for them. So that's really special," Hankins said. "We've got a good bond and the MEC has a lot of good athletes."

The Class 3 state track meet starts on Saturday in Jefferson City.