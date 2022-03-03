With a 47-39 victory over second-seeded Chillicothe on Thursday at Springer Gymnasium, the No. 1 seed Benton girls repeated as Class 4 District 16 champions, this time in their home gymnasium.
It’s a different feeling from last year when the team took down the top-seeded Spoofhounds in Maryville. Junior Peyton Anderson spoke on what the emotions of Thursday’s victory.
“It just feels great to win in our building,” she said. “Last year we traveled to Maryville and won there, which is great, but cutting the nets down in your own gym is just amazing.”
Springer was at near capacity in support of the Cardinals, exemplifying the culture that surrounds the Benton (22-5) program.
“It’s about as family as you can get. We don’t just break down to ‘family’ because it’s cool, we say ‘family’ because we believe we are family,” coach Chris Michaels said. “And when you believe in family, you can do some special things.”
The game itself was a tough and gritty affair. After the first quarter, the two teams had already combined for 10 fouls. Benton took an early lead, 15-10, after the opening quarter. Junior Kelsey Johnson led the team with seven points in the first quarter, and ended the game with a team-leading 19 points.
“It was a lot of driving and getting rebounds,” Johnson said.
While noting that they’re a team with a multitude of capable scorers, Michaels spoke on her individual performance.
“Tonight it’s Kelsey, and who knows who it’ll be on Tuesday,” he said. “But Kelsey Johnson is special, and there are people out there who need to come see her more than they’re seeing her right now.”
Benton led 26-17 at the half. Chillicothe (23-5) had connected on just four shots from the field by the time the two teams entered the locker room.
Benton fouled a total of 17 times, while Chillicothe fouled 16 times. Anderson admitted that it took a while to feel out the officiating.
”We definitely had to alter how we play defense because we’re pretty aggressive,” she said. “Once they started calling fouls we had to back off a little bit and it got a little touchy there but we figured it out.”
The two teams traded 10-point quarters in the third. Midway through the final period, the Hornets seriously threatened Benton’s lead for the first time since the first quarter, riding a few turnovers to cut the deficit to just three points with three minutes remaining.
The Cardinals’ free-throw shooters got the job done in the final minutes, with Anderson and seniors Jaida Cox and Olivia Walters making shots from the line to maintain their lead and pull ahead with the game in the balance.
“We told them before the game that you have to win a game by one, that’s it. We let a couple of girls get free that normally don’t,” Michaels said. “This wasn’t our best game, but we finished really, really well.”
The Cardinals will play Odessa on Tuesday in the Class 4 Sectional round at Liberty North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.