KEARNEY, Mo. — Benton didn’t give up in its season-ending 48-30 loss to Kearney in the Class 4 District 16 Championship game.
The Cardinals (11-17) never led in the game and trailed by double-digits through much of the second half. Sophomore Jaida Cox helped cut the lead to nine early in the fourth, before losing grip of the momentum.
The game was something coach Kerstyn Bolton knew would be a tough fight heading in.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game,” Bolton said. “The girls just played hard. We did as much as we could on our end. They (Kearney) played really well and made it difficult for us.”
Kearney (26-1) senior Caroline Kelly gave Benton trouble throughout the game, and finished with 33 points.
She posted her early shots from the inside before making adjustments to extend her game to 3-pointers in the second half.
“She’s a tough player for sure,” Bolton said. “We had a couple defensive lapses that I don’t like that I think helped a little bit. She gets a lot of credit. She made a lot of tough shots and that made it difficult for us.”
The Bulldogs used zone pressure to get ahead of the Cardinals early.
The defense prevented Benton from sinking a field goal until a layup by sophomore Lauren Burright late in the first quarter. Kearney led 21-10 at halftime.
“The zone really bothered us,” Bolton said. “And I said during our scouts this week that they were probably going to zone us. That’s a strength they have in my opinion.”
Benton attempted to come back from its deficit early in the fourth, bringing the game back within 39-26 with the help of a three-pointer by Cox
Her shot didn’t make a difference ahead of the final outcome, though, as Benton scored just four more points through the game’s remainder.
Cox was one of two Cardinals sophomores to finish in double-figures, sitting two points behind sophomore Kiana Herrera’s 12.
“I’m just really pleased with their ability to put the ball in the hole,” Bolton said. “Especially seeing when they hit some late, that was really exciting.”
The team’s youth — led by just one senior and one junior — is something Bolton looks forward to in the future.
“Our team, man, it’s so fun to think about the beginning of the year until now,” Bolton said. “We are such a different team just as people, as players and just between the ears... We’re really excited for the future of this program.”