The Worth County Tigers began the season near the bottom of the Missouri 8-man poll after finishing 5-5 a season before. The Tigers finished the regular season undefeated, along with Drexel and North Shelby.
1. Worth County 9-0
The Tigers outscored opponents by 50 points per game this season. Offensively, Worth County averages 69 points per game and allows just 19 points per game. The last time Worth County outscored its opponents by an average of 50 points per game was 2017 when the Tigers went 13-0 and won the state title.
The Tigers are led by quarterback Aydan Gladstone. Gladstone finished the season with 1,055 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The senior quarterback added 584 rushing yards.
The Tigers loaded backfield also includes running back Alex Rinehart. Worth County's senior back was second in the state with 1,614 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. Dylan McIntyre leads the team with 481 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
2. North Shelby 9-0
The North Shelby Raiders have spent the last two seasons on the cusp of breaking through the wall that keeps them from the state's elite. The Raiders have used their elite defense and strong offense to get 25 wins over the last three seasons.
The 8-man community has asked North Shelby to do it against the state's elite, and while the Raiders have come close the last two years, they were never able to top the best in the northwest region of the state. In 2021, North Shelby notched its biggest win in program history, traveling to Stanberry and knocking off the then top-ranked Bulldogs 14-13.
The Raiders' offense is a two-headed monster led by senior quarterback Cale Stoneburner and running back Justin Lunsford. Lunsford led the team with 979 rushing yards, while Stoneburner added 853 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
Stoneburner finished 10th in the state with 901 passings yards and 14 touchdowns. The Raiders average 54 points per game on offense while allowing just 13 points per game on defense.
3. Drexel 8-0
The Drexel Bobcats have drummed every opponent they have played this season with an offense that scores 69 points per game, and a defense that has allowed just eight points per game.
The WEMO Conference's lack of strength has held the Bobcats back from being talked about as the top team in the state. But Drexel heads into the postseason with the experience of having played the last two state champions in the playoffs.
What makes Drexel dangerous in the playoffs is being armed with one of the best 8-man players in recent history. Junior Jacob Coffey has rushed for 5,034 yards and 88 touchdowns in three years.
Coffey switched positions this season, moving to quarterback where he has excelled. Coffey has thrown for 804 yards, 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
4. King City 7-2
Depending on the voter, the King City Wildkats entered the season ranked as the first or second-best team in the state. The first two weeks went as predicted, scoring 134 points while allowing just 32.
But the GRC will humble the best of teams and King City failed to defeat the top two teams in that conference. The Wildkats first loss came by two points to Stanberry in week three, and the second loss came to Worth County on Sept. 24.
Since then, King City has rattled off four-straight wins where they allowed just 14 total points. The offense averages 57 points per game and a lot of that success is due to the state's top running back, Parker Muff.
Muff led the state with 1,673 yards and 31 touchdowns. Quarterback Landon Wells averages 110 total yards per game. The senior averages 50 yards through the air and 60 yards rushing.
5. East Atchison 8-1
The East Atchison Wolves cruised through the first seven weeks of the regular season. After beginning 7-0, the Wolves earned their biggest win of the season with a 48-42 win over Stanberry.
Entering week nine with at least a share of the conference championship, East Atchison took its first loss of the season to a much improved Platte Valley team.
The Wolves are led by a defense that allowed just 11 points per game this season. The average took it a hit over the last two weeks of the season where East Atchison allowed 70 points.
Senior Kaylin Merriweather led the team with 1,083 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Aaron Schlueter (74) and Merriweather (70) led the defense in tackles.
6. Archie 8-1
The Whirlwinds followed up a 10-win season in 2020 with an eight-win regular season in 2021. Archie's lone loss came to Drexel on Oct. 1 when the Bobcats defeated the Whirlwinds 58-12.
Archie is responsible for LeBlond's only loss in 2021. Since the loss to Drexel, the Whirlwind offense has scored 205 points over their last three games.
Sophomore quarterback Briar McIntire passed for 735 yards and 14 touchdowns. McIntire also led the team in rushing with 698 yards, just ahead of running back Kaden Sutton's 631 yards.
7. Stanberry 5-3
The Bulldogs were 5-0 and atop the 8-man polls until a 14-13 loss began a streak of three-straight losses to end the season. Stanberry held a lead for the entire game before losing to East Atchison at the end of the game. The worst of the losses came in week nine in a 76-16 loss to rival Worth County.
Senior quarterback Tyler Schwebach passed for 794 yards in Stanberry's run-heavy offense. Sophomore running back Tucker Schieber led the offense with 728 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The losses have come behind its defense taking major steps back. Through six weeks, Stanberry allowed 94 points. Over the last two weeks, the Bulldogs allowed 124 points.
8. LeBlond 8-1
The Eagles eight wins this season comes off of winning five games total in 2019 and 2020. LeBlond enters the postseason as the one-seed in District 3.
The success has come with the emergence of junior quarterback Landon Gardner as one of the top players in the state. Gardner finished fourth in the state with 1,639 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.
Gardner led the team in rushing as well, averaging 94 yards per game for a total of 847 yards and 18 touchdowns. Running back Reggie Love was second on the team with 666 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Gardner received help from two receivers who finished top 10 in receiving. Jake Korell was third in the state with 723 yards, while Julio Gain finished ninth with 603 yards.
9. Platte Valley 7-2
Platte Valley finished the season with seven wins, which was as many as they had from 2016-2020. New head coach Johnnie Silkett led Platte Valley to its first season where the team averaged more points than their opponent in more than a decade.
Junior Carter Luke led the team with 1,307 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Aydan Blackford passed for 443 yards and eight touchdowns. The sophomore added another six touchdowns on the ground.
Platte Valley's first loss came in a week where most of its team was missing due to Covid, leading to a 60-12 loss to Rock Port. The second loss came to co-conference champion South Holt on Sept. 17. The Knights won that game 20-18.
Since the South Holt loss, Platte Valley has won five-straight and averaged 52 points per game. Over that span, the defense has allowed just 18 points per game.
10. Orrick 6-2
The coaching change made this past offseason has helped the Bearcats get back to the 8-man top 10. Orrick's two losses this season came at the hands of Worth County and North Shelby.
In those two losses, the Bearcats lost by a combined 88 points. While the offense has scored a solid 47 points per game, the Orrick defense has allowed 33 points per game on the defensive side.
Blake Buchanan has been one of the state's best over the last four years, and despite a position change this season from quarterback to running back, the senior led the team with 502 passing yards.
Buchanan rushed for 1,338 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Bearcats may be without Jaxon Miller in the postseason after a should injury injury suffered late in the season. Miller was the team's second leading rusher.
10. South Holt 7-2
The Knights lost two of three to open the season. South Holt suffered its losses at the hands of Worth County (50-22) and East Atchison (48-0).
Since the slow start, the Knight finished the season on a five-game winning streak. While the South Holt defense has been stout the last three weeks, the offense has averaged just 28 points per game with two of those coming against teams with a losing record.
District 1
1. Drexel
2. Archie
3. Lockwood
4. Jasper
5. Rich Hill
6. Liberal
7. Appleton City
8. Greenfield
9. Osceola
District 2
1. North Shelby
2. Knox County
3. St. Paul Lutheran
4. Northwest HughesvilleD
5. Norborne/Hardin-Central
6. Concordia
7. Santa Fe
8. Schuyler County
District 3
1. Bishop LeBlond
2. King City
3. Orrick
4. Braymer
5. Pattonsburg
6. Southwest Livingston
7. Northland Christian (Forfeit)
8. DeKalb
9. Stewartsville
10. St. Joseph Christian
District 4
1. Worth COunty
2. Platte Valley
3. East Atchison
4. South Holt
5. Stanberry
6. Rock Port
7. North Andrew
8. Albany
9. Mound City
10. Nodaway Valley
