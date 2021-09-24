KING CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers overcame three first half turnovers and a two-score lead Friday night to defeat the King City Wildkats 44-34.
Worth County quarterback Ayden Gladstone rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another in the Tigers come from behind win.
“We’ve got an amazing quarterback that can make all the throws in the world,” Worth County receiver Dylan McIntyre said. “He’s goated — best quarterback in the state.”
The first of three fumbles came on the Tigers’ opening drive. Worth County totaled 36 yards on six plays, but a fumble on the seventh gave the ball to King City.
Senior running back Parker Muff made sure to capitalize on the turnover, going 46 yards on the Wildkats’ third play of the drive for the game’s opening score.
The two top five teams traded punts on the next two possesions. Rinehart’s second fumble came on Worth County’s third drive of the game, and Muff again made them pay with his second touchdown of the quarter.
Rinehart found success on the next drive, breaking a 38-yard touchdown run that cut the lead to 16-6 at the end of the first quarter. Muff answered once again with a one-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1, giving King City a 22-14 halftime lead.
Muff carried the ball eight-straight times to open the second half, capping off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown. Worth County then drove the ball to the King City five-yard line, but a third fumble gave the ball back to the Wildkats.
The turnovers finally started to fall the Tigers way in the second half. King City quarterback Landon Wells threw his first interception of the game on a third and long after the fumble. Gladstone then cut the lead to six with a 41-yard touchdown run.
Muff’s fifth touchdown of the game gave King City a 34-22 lead with 11:43 left in the game. Gladstone took over from there, scoring rushing touchdowns on back-to-back drives to give the Tigers’ their first lead of the game with 6:50 left in the fourth.
King City turned the ball over on towns on its next drive. Gladstone then put the game away with a 30-yard touchdown pass to McIntyre on fourth and 10.
Gladstone finished with 127 yards rushing and 174 yards passing.
“My receivers make job easy and the offensive line gave me plenty of time,” Gladstone said. “I can’t take all the credit because they all played amazing.”
Worth County will have its second-straight top five matchup next week when they host undefeated Orrick in Grant City.
“I’m super excited because the only games left now are the fun ones,” Gladstone said.
