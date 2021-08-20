GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers needed a fresh start after a 2020 season that brought the Missouri 8-man blue blood an array of unforeseen obstacles.
A year later, the Tigers look to get back to the top of the GRC with a new coach and talented senior class.
“I think we definitely have to be considered a threat because we have a lot of the right stuff,” Worth County coach Jon Adwell said. “We have to be able to make sure that we as coaches don’t screw them up. We also have to hope that the right guys stay healthy.”
Much like the man who came before him, Adwell spent the last few seasons under Chris Healy. Healy was also an assistant under Chuck Borey before taking over in 2013. Like Healy, Adwell grew up around Worth County and understands the tradition and what it means to be the head coach of the Tigers.
“I grew up here, I played ball here,” Adwell said. “It is definitely an honor to be a head coach here. Chuck was great, Fletcher (my head coach) was great, and of course Chris. There have been some good head coaches come through and it’s an honor, you just don’t want to let them down.”
The 2020 season was the first time in more than a decade that the Tigers were outscored by their opponents. Worth County averaged just 38 points per game on offense, it’s worst average since its 3-6 season in 2014.
Part of the struggles offensively for the Tigers was an injury to quarterback Ayden Gladstone. Gladstone missed the first six games of the season last year after injuring his leg the week before the season began.
“I think our team could be amazing,” Gladstone said. “We’re all excited and ready to go.”
The biggest addition for Worth County is the return of senior Alex Rinehart. Rinehart missed most of last season and says that the time off helped him to get back to a healthy mindset.
“It feels great to be back, you know I had a lot of time to think about things, recover, and I realized how much I missed the game of football,” Rinehart said.
Rinehart and Gladstone combined for 1,831 rushing yards in their full season together as sophomores. The duo combined for 44 of the team’s 65 rushing touchdowns that season. Gladstone says that his teammate has really impressed him this summer.
“He is a stud,” Gladstone said. “Alex is amazing, and he does wonders for our offense.”
The Tigers will need an amazing performance from their senior running back with last year’s leading rusher being one of the few seniors on the 2020 team. Andrew Alarcon rushed for 1,660 of Worth County’s 2,376 rushing yards last season.
The loss of Gladstone and Rinehart last season hurt production on the offensive side, but it also made things worse for a defense that has struggled the last two seasons. The Tigers have allowed north of 40 points per game over the last two seasons—something that Worth County had not done since 2013.
“We just have to make sure we’re making open field tackles and guys are in the right spots,” Rinehart said.
The defensive side is where Adwell has made his bones over the years and says that the addition of Rinehart could be enough to see improvements on that side of the ball.
“The last couple of years, we haven’t had that guy in the middle that’s needed in the defense that we’re trying to run,” Adwell said. “The nose and that guy right there—that’s what makes it. You have to find that guy, and I think Alex is that guy. By getting the right people out this year, it puts people in the spots they should be in.”
The Tigers will open the season on Aug. 27 with a trip to South Holt. Worth County will host St. Joseph Christian in Week 2 before beginning what looks to be a loaded GRC schedule.
“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be really fun,” Gladstone said. “I don’t like being the favorite, I prefer being the underdog because it’s a lot more fun.
