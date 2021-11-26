SHELBYVILLE, Mo — The only thing more important than football to the people of Grant City is Christmas. The Missouri blue blood punched its ticket to the state title game for the 11th time with a 36-34 win over the North Shelby Raiders Saturday afternoon.
“Our kids are gritty and I think they’ve shown that a couple of times, first in King City and then today,” Worth County head coach Jon Adwell said. “You know when you’ve got gritty kids, you expect them to come out on top. They knuckled down and I’m proud of them--very, very proud of them.”
The win came with a likely loss for the Tigers. Worth County senior running back Alex Rinehart went down with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter.
“It’s a very scary moment and that’s a big player that’s down,” Worth County quarterback Aydan Gladstone said. “I just hope he’s back for next week because that’s a big game.”
The Raiders took the early momentum in the 8-man semifinal game, forcing a three-and-out to begin the game. The North Shelby offense then went on an 8-play drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown run from senior running back Justin Lunsford.
The two teams traded punts before on the next two possessions. Rinehart then gave the Tigers their first score of the game on an eight-yard run to tie the game at eight with 1:36 left in the first quarter.
North Shelby responded with a five-minute drive that saw five combined penalties in a game that saw more than its share of them. Raiders’ senior quarterback Cale Stoneburner finished the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run on fourth and eight to give North Shelby a 14-8 lead.
The Tigers offense took over from there. Rinehart rushed 49 yards for a touchdown on Worth County’s first play of its next drive. After forcing a Raider punt, Gladstone rushed 40 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the drive, giving the Tigers a 24-14 lead.
Worth County led 30-14 at halftime and forced a North Shelby punt to open the second half. The Raiders’ defense then made their biggest play of the game with a Stoneburner interception.
Lunsford scored his second touchdown of the game with 2:04 left in the third to make it a 10-point game. The North Shelby defense then turned the Tigers over for the second-straight possession, forcing a Rinehart fumble.
Stoneburner took all of one play to find wide receiver Carson Orr for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Worth County needed a response and found it on a fourth and three touchdown pass from Gladstone to Rinehart. The score gave Worth County an eight-point lead with 6:43 to go.
North Shelby again quickly answered with a wide receiver pass. Orr connected with Lunsford for a 37-yard touchdown pass. The failed two-point conversion on would be the difference in the game.
“They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us,” Adwell said.
The Tigers will face Drexel on Thursday night at Faurot Field in Columbia. It is Worth County’s first trip to the state title game since 2018.
“It’s exciting, but more exciting for the team and community,” Adwell said. “You know, this is one of those things we look forward to every year. I was thinking about this on the way over here, the only thing more important to Worth County than football is Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.