OZARK, Mo. — Any given state semifinal is bound to have a number of key moments play out along the way. East Buchanan’s Class 2 Semifinal against Holcomb on Monday at U.S. Baseball Park was no different.

But none seemed bigger than the top of the third inning. East Buchanan senior Kaden Woodside was rolling on the mound, but he ran into a little trouble, and Holcomb looked to have its first momentum boost of the game.

Trailing by one in the early going, the Hornets drew two walks and notched a base hit to load the bases with one out. East Buch head coach Dave Elms went to the mound to calm his senior hurler.

The next hitter would ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning, keep Holcomb off the board and swing the momentum all the way back to the Bulldogs.

East Buch never let go of the reigns, as they controlled the rest of the game and secured a 4-0 victory to punch their ticket to the MSHSAA Class 2 Championship for the first time in program history.

Woodside was the story Monday night at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark. The senior went the full seven innings for a complete game shutout. He allowed just five hits, fanning five Hornet hitters in the process.

“From the very first pitch, he established the strike zone,” Elms said. “I think from then on, that gained his confidence, and I think our defense gained confidence from him having such good control.”

Woodside noted the defensive effort of his team to help him have success on the bump.

“I feel great,” he said. “The team has my back at all times, and they were able to come up with huge plays whenever I messed up or made a mistake.”

Fellow senior Blake Antle praised his teammate’s ability to recover from those mistakes along the way.

“He shut ‘em down,” Antle said. “Yeah, a couple walks, but he zoned right back in and they couldn’t touch him.”

Antle paced the Bulldogs on the offensive side, as he went 3-for-3 at the dish with an RBI and two stolen bases. Antle scored the game’s opening run when Conner Musser’s fly ball was dropped in the first.

His performance was indicative of an East Buch offense that was able to execute in nearly every way possible, scoring runs whenever it needed them.

“Overall, I thought we did everything almost perfect,” Antle said. “That usually wins the ball game, and today we did.”

Woodside scored East Buch’s second run in the fifth on a single by Matthew Liechti. Loga Taylor and Woodside added insurance runs on on singles by Cameron Henry and Antle in the sixth.

With the victory, the Bulldogs advance to face Marionville in Tuesday’s Class 2 State Championship. Antle said with all the success they’ve had this season, the East Buch baseball program is now on the map.

“I won’t lie, there have been a few years that I didn’t think people knew we had a baseball program,” Antle said. “Now everyone knows. It’s a good feeling, I love it.”

And Elms said he hopes future generations will be able to continue the success themselves.

“Hopefully the younger kids around Gower are watching these young men play,” Elms said. “This team here has laid the foundation, and now it’s up to them to lay that tradition, so hopefully this feeds off one another.”

East Buchanan will face Marionville in the Class 2 State Championship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.