Just two seconds separated West Platte freshman Julia Pattison from a Class 2 state cross country championship Friday in Columbia, Missouri.
Pattison finished the girls 5k in 19 minutes, 39.4 seconds, just two seconds back of St. Pius X senior Rita Eimer. The top two finishers were nearly 30 seconds clear of the rest of the field at Gans Creek.
West Platte earned a second all-state finish from senior Katy Tharp, who crossed in 15th place, helping West Platte to a fourth-place team finish with 135 points. The top 25 finishers earn all-state honors.
North Platte followed up its silver last year in Class 1 with a second-place finish in Class 2, finishing with 106 points, 20 behind Arcadia Valley.
The Panthers were led by a 19th-place finish from sophomore Jessa Cassity in 21:38.7. Senior Madison O’Neill-Herron and Alaina Scroggins finished in 25th and 30th, respectively.
Shelby Lingle and Leah George rounded out the team’s score, while Caitlin Cummings (104th) and Jenna Cassity (127th) also completed.
West Platte senior Bella Clark finished just out of the top 25 in 29th place while Gracie Raney (98th), Laura Hill (125th), Gretchen Raney (131st) and Katie Groom (134th) competed for the Blue Jays.
Maysville’s Claire Cattlet finished in 22:53.4 to earn 34th. St. Joseph Christian’s Gracie Walker finished 39th.
Other area finishers include Platte Valley’s Kaelyn Nilson (47th) and Hannah Wigger (70th) and East Buchanan’s Laynie Davidson (58th).
On the boys side, the West Platte and Platte Valley boys finished outside the top 10 in the team portion of the Class 2 race.
West Platte’s runners included: Charlie Kinslow (12th); Ryan Pattison (59th); Sam Davies (102nd); Isaac Helmich (111th); Tristan Newkirk (114th); Sam Bartee (154th); and Jacob Elmore (166th).
Platte Valley’s runners included: Jeremiah Chipps (70th); Camren Johnson (79th); Christian Stark (124th); Bradley Glass (138th); Ian Ehrhardt (149th); Jackson Hueter (158th); and Matthew Glass (162nd).
Polo senior Gavin Fitzwater finished in 29th. Plattsburg’s Carson Stockdale finished in 44th. Other area competitors included: Maysville Braden Covey (50th); East Buchanan’s Cameron Henry (53rd) and Ethan Burshwood (83rd); North Platte’s Noah Heckman (57th), Jakob Scroggins (72nd) and Josh Schaffart (91st).
Class 4
Savannah freshman Irish Alvarez was the area’s lone competitor in the Class 4 girls race, running in 20:40.9 to finish in 59th. St. Charles West junio Lilian Jackson won with a time of 18:21.6.
West Plains won the team title with 53 points.
Festus won the boys team crown with 45 points. West Plains senior Riley Simpson was the champion with a run of 15:49.5.