The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic at Springer Gymnasium is just one of a number of sporting events affected by the weekend’s weather forecast.

Central’s basketball game with conference foe Lee’s Summit also has been postponed due to weather as the Indians canceled all weekend events.

Below is a list of area postponements, with make-up dates, if made available:

Basketball

Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic

at Benton postponed to Feb. 15

Central boys vs. Lee’s Summit

St. Joseph Christian doubleheader vs. Stanberry postponed to Feb. 3

North Andrew doubleheader at

Pattonsburg

Platte Valley doubleheader vs.

Northeast Nodaway

Maryville boys at KC Center

DeKalb doubleheader vs. Mound City

Lathrop doubleheader vs.

University Academy

Princeton doubleheader at South

Harrison postponed until Jan. 20

Trenton doubleheader vs. Maysville postponed until Feb.

East Buchanan doubleheader at

Hamilton

Gallatin doubleheader vs. Polo

postponed to Feb. 10

Plattsburg vs. North Platte

ACCHS doubleheader vs. Maur Hill postponed to Jan. 15

Troy vs. Hanover

North Harrison vs. Grundy County

postponed to Jan. 22

Others

Mid-Buchanan boys and girls wrestling tournament postponed to Jan. 20

Kearney wrestling tournament

South Holt vs. North Andrew wrestling postponed until Jan. 20

Bishop LeBlond swimming at KC Classic

