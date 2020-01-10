The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic at Springer Gymnasium is just one of a number of sporting events affected by the weekend’s weather forecast.
Central’s basketball game with conference foe Lee’s Summit also has been postponed due to weather as the Indians canceled all weekend events.
Below is a list of area postponements, with make-up dates, if made available:
Basketball
Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic
at Benton postponed to Feb. 15
Central boys vs. Lee’s Summit
St. Joseph Christian doubleheader vs. Stanberry postponed to Feb. 3
North Andrew doubleheader at
Pattonsburg
Platte Valley doubleheader vs.
Northeast Nodaway
Maryville boys at KC Center
DeKalb doubleheader vs. Mound City
Lathrop doubleheader vs.
University Academy
Princeton doubleheader at South
Harrison postponed until Jan. 20
Trenton doubleheader vs. Maysville postponed until Feb.
East Buchanan doubleheader at
Hamilton
Gallatin doubleheader vs. Polo
postponed to Feb. 10
Plattsburg vs. North Platte
ACCHS doubleheader vs. Maur Hill postponed to Jan. 15
Troy vs. Hanover
North Harrison vs. Grundy County
postponed to Jan. 22
Others
Mid-Buchanan boys and girls wrestling tournament postponed to Jan. 20
Kearney wrestling tournament
South Holt vs. North Andrew wrestling postponed until Jan. 20
Bishop LeBlond swimming at KC Classic