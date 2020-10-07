GOWER, Mo. — After going 4-7 last season, East Buchanan High School football has turned things around this year.
“We’ve been working on the little things as much as we can. We’ve just come together as a team really well,” East Buchanan senior Jordan Taylor said. “It’s a new atmosphere with the new coaches, new lineup and everything. It’s just different.”
“We really came together, clicked early on in the season,” East Buchanan senior Cross McCormack said. “We’ve got all 39 of us to buy in and become one and it’s just helped down the stretch of the season just coming together and being there for each other.”
East Buchanan remains unbeaten so far this season, with a 5-0 record. In their last four contests, the Bulldogs have defeated their opponents by more than 20 points.
“We’ve just worked hard and stayed focused on winning every game one game at a time," East Buchanan junior Conner Musser said. " ... Really focusing in on our opponents each and every week.”
“They just keep on grinding, they keep on doing the right things in the weight room and on the football field and that’s why we’re so successful, it has nothing to do with coaching,” East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter said.
East Buchanan is propelled by a new look under first-year head coach Dan Ritter, but the Bulldogs believe their close connection resonates.
“The friendships, relationships we have out here, it’s more of a brotherly bond we have together and just all the hard work we put in together in the summer has showed this season,” McCormack said.
“Everyone is doing their part on the team. It’s just we have this bond, and it’s all around a good team,” Taylor said. “It’s a big a family more than a team.”
“We stay after, we kick the balls, we throw the balls around with them. We even get involved in practice in certain ways and I think that kind of helps the bond,” Ritter said.
As the Bulldogs continue to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve faced the turbulent season head on since the start.
“I feel like we’ve really adapted to change well this season. I mean that’s Coach Ritter’s motto. We’ve faced a lot of change this year from injuries and just having (COVID-19), just a lot of change and I think we’ve really taken it well,” Musser said.
“Every week something else comes up, a kid gets hurt, something like that happens and we have to find a way to overcome it,” Ritter said. “So we just say we’re adapting to change, that’s what this season is all about this year.”
East Buchanan hosts Mid-Buchanan this Friday at 7 p.m.