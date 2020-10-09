CAMERON, Mo. — In the first half of Friday’s MEC match up against Cameron, Lafayette came up with three take aways. When the final whistle blew at Dave Goodwin Field, those didn’t matter.
Instead, it was three special teams returns-turned-touchdowns — one by junior Tanner Riley, the other two by junior Ty Speer.
The efforts of the two helped Cameron to a 34-33 win, its first over the Fighting Irish since 2013. It was also the team’s second conference victory in one season during the same period.
“You know, we have three special team scores, those are huge,” Cameron (4-3) head coach Jeff Wallace said. “We call it 33.3. When we have a special teams period in practice, you’ll hear me scream in the middle of the field, 33.3, and our kids know what that means. And after the game, they said, ‘Coach, I think we won that 33.3.’ I said, ‘Yes you did, you absolutely won that.’”
Much like Lafayette (3-3), the Dragons have been hit by COVID-19 related absences in the last few weeks. Last week, they fell to Savannah 69-14 missing a good chunk of it’s offense.
On Thursday, the bunch was allowed to return to practice for the first time after being away. A day later, they took field and overcame a 13-7 halftime deficit.
“Obviously I’m real proud of how hard our kids played when we had some adversity to overcome with the COVID stuff,” Wallace said. “To say I’m proud of this group would probably be the biggest understatement that there is,” They’re just a bunch of fighters, a bunch of gritty kids that are gonna grow up and raise great families one day. They’re just great one men. “
Coming out of halftime, Riley ran the opening kickoff to the end zone. Following the PAT, Cameron led 14-13, the first time it saw itself on the top of the scoreboard all day.
Lafayette responded nineteen seconds later as junior quarterback Jaron Saunders connected with senior Mekhi Reed on a 63-yard score.
The Irish and Dragons exchanged leads five more times before the game ended. Lafayette head coach Eric McDowell said the outcome could’ve been different if it weren’t for the three scores allowed by special teams.
“It wasn’t good, we have a lot to fix with special teams,” McDowell said. “We were pretty good on offense, pretty good on defense tonight. But, it’s not very acceptable to give up three touchdowns on special teams in one night. Obviously there’s going to be some changes.”
Speer was responsible for three of the lead changes, highlighted by a three-yard touchdown run and two return scores.
His final, a 80-yard kickoff return, marked one of two win-securing moments. The other was senior Javier Morones’ interception of Saunders.
“I’m not even sure what to say after what I just saw,” Wallace said. “I am just very very proud of my kids.”
“The celebrations have been few and far in between here in the last few years. I know how happy those kids were. It just does my heart to see those kids get excited about something tremendous that hasn’t happened here in a while.”