The North Andrew Cardinals entered Tuesday night’s matchup with a healthier lineup than that of the team that lost to Plattsburg 72-28 in December. Plattsburg’s Isaia Howard had different plans as the sophomore led the Tigers with 21 points in Plattsburg’s 45-32 win over North Andrew.
“I thought we did a really good job on the big kid (Owen Graham), he’s a really good player and a good leader,” Plattsburg coach Twydell Love said. “They still got some points, but I thought us containing him led to that point value.”
The two teams enter the second quarter tied at 12 and traded the lead multiple times over the first four minutes. The final four minutes was all Tigers, ending the half with a 10-1 run and a 27-19 halftime lead. Howard led Plattsburg with 10 points in the first half.
“I’m try to get him to play at a high level at all times,” Love said. “Sometimes he can caught up or lost in the game, but he’s a special kid—a really good kid.”
The Cardinals pulled to within seven midway through the fourth quarter, but that’s as close as the Tigers would allow them to get. Plattsburg held North Andrew to five points in the final eight minutes, and after allowing 12 points in the first quarter, never allowed the Cardinals to reach double digits in any of the remaining three quarters.
Plattsburg girls 51,
North Platte 37
The North Platte Panthers and Plattsburg Tigers faced off in the third game of the night. The Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the game and led the rest of the way, beating the Tigers 51-37.
“It’s our tournament, so we need to do well,” North Platte coach Karl Matt said. “There is some tough teams, some really good teams in this tournament.”
The Panthers’ early lead came with back-to-back steals. The North Platte defense continued to cause Plattsburg problems from there, racing out to a 14-4 lead over the game’s first five minutes.
The Tigers hung around with a 26-point effort from Savannah Bingham. Bingham scored nine of Plattsburg’s 13 first quarter points, cutting the Panther lead to eight at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers kept the Tigers at bay over the first four minutes of the second quarter, then pulled away late with a 12-1 run to end the half. Back-to-back three-pointers from Jaylin Burgess and Gracelynn Hoffman to end the half gave North Platte a 36-21 halftime lead.
North Platte held a double-digit lead until a four-point run to end the third quarter turned into six to begin the fourth quarter. The Panthers responded with a 10-2 run to end a fourth quarter that didn’t see a point scored over the final 4:25.
North Platte will play Polo on Thursday night at 7:15 in the semifinals.
Mid Buchanan boys 62, Polo 33
The Mid-Buchanan Dragons and Polo Panthers played in the final game Tuesday night. The Dragons overcame a slow start in the first quarter to beat the Panthers 62-33.
“We wanted to come out and play defense,” Bryce Kemper said. “I didn’t think in our last game against Lathrop that we came out locked in and ready to go. If we want to do good things, we got to play defense because offense is going to come and go. It’s like the pretty girl, she’s there for you sometimes, but she’s going to be gone a lot.”
Caiden Bailey led the Dragons with 22 points in the win despite playing just three quarters. Joe Clark was second on the team with 11 points.
“We told him (Bailey) that you’re going to have to keep shooting,” Kemper said. “He’s the type of kid that once he gets one to go down, he can go on streaks where we don’t see him miss for a while.”
