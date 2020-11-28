FAUCETT, Mo. — After falling short in the state semifinal game in the past two seasons, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons made it known early Saturday that the third time was the charm.
The Dragons played one of their most complete games of the season, dismantling Adrian 63-13 in the Class 1 semis at Mid-Buchanan High School thanks in large part to a dominant performance from running back T.J Runyan and a smothering defensive effort.
Senior quarterback Javan Noyes has suffered the heartbreak of the past, making the win feel extra special.
“It just feels great, we played phenomenally on defense and just scored a lot of points obviously on offense,” Noyes said. “We just did a really good job as a team, and we just finished the game. It feels really nice to have one more game.”
Mid-Buchanan (13-0) played one of their best quarters in program history to begin the game, ripping off big runs and capping off their opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown run by senior T.J Runyan.
It was his first of four touchdowns in the opening quarter. Altogether, he finished with a staggering total of six scores on the day, five on the ground and one on a reception.
“I feel like our O-line did a really good job of blocking up front, it allowed those holes to get really big for me to go through them,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t even think when I do it, I’m just going. But it was great. I was just telling the O-line to keep up with what they were doing, because what they were doing was working really well.”
Noyes connected with senior Lane Ellison up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and senior Butch Walters scored another rushing touchdown in the second.
By halftime, they led Adrian (10-2) 56-6.
“Everything was going right. Our tempo was really good, we were going very fast. We got them not set a few times and did a lot of really good things,” Dragons coach Aaron Fritz said. “T.J ran the ball great, Javan ran the ball great, guys on the perimeter blocked great. But our guys up front, man. Those little guys up front continuing to battle and they battled their butts off. They gave us everything. I’m so proud of those guys.”
Fritz wanted to make sure that they didn’t repeat the mistakes of their past by diverging too far from what has worked for them.
“We wanted to make sure we played our game. The last two year’s we’ve gotten beat in this game, and maybe we didn’t play as well as we should have or we didn’t play our style,” Fritz said. “Today, I wanted to make sure we played as fast as we could, as hard as we could, and not worry about what they do. I wanted to do what we do well.”
The second half was largely uneventful, as the game had essentially already been secured. The starting offense succeeded in their limited time on the field, finishing the day by scoring a touchdown on all nine drives.
If there was any doubt that the Dragons wouldn’t be able to keep up this level of play, Fritz wants to quash it.
“I guarantee if I said ‘Let’s practice right now and prep (for next week)’, they’d be out there ready to go,” he said. “They want to compete. I’ll tell you what, they weren’t ready to be done practicing. They’re probably looking forward to this week of practice more than anybody.”
The Dragons will play Windsor (14-0) in the state championship on Saturday, Dec. 1st at 1 p.m at Blair Oaks High School.