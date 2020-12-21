ROSENDALE, Mo — In the first quarter of the North Andrew boy’s basketball match-up with North Platte on Monday, Tanner McDaniel had his chance to shine.
The Cardinals senior posted 15 points in the frame, 12 from the three-point range. He finished the 68-43 win over the Panthers with 29.
“It was a pretty special night,” North Andrew head coach Wade Bryson said. “He’s worked really really hard his whole career, so far his senior season it’s really paying off for him. It’s nice to see.”
The game marked the second consecutive contest McDaniel’s had a big impact early.
He had 22 in the first eight minutes of Friday’s 66-27 win over King City. Three days later, the pattern continued.
“It was just coming out and playing hard,” McDaniel said. “My teammates were looking for me all night, we just played together as a team and we got the win.”
McDaniel wasn’t the only one to feed into the Cardinals’ 29-13 start. Whenever he wasn’t open on the outside, they bumped the ball to junior Owen Graham. He had 10 in the first quarter, eight coming on layups.
Senior Brewer Wheeler had accounted for the other two points before the period switched.
“When we’re shooting the ball outside like that, we’re really tough,” Bryson said. “We’re really good at the rim, we’re athletic, we’re hard to guard. When we can stretch defenses out, it set us up pretty well offensively.”
North Andrew (6-1) proceeded to score 19 and 18 points in the next two frames, leading 66-25 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Junior Kruise Patch and senior Ethan Manar each led North Platte (2-5) with 10 points. Six of Manor’s points were in the fourth quarter, where the Panthers scored 18 points.
North Platte girls 54, North Andrew 37
After making a switch in strategy late in the first quarter, the North Platte girls cruised to a 54-37 win over North Andrew.
Early, the Cardinals (3-3) placed three players on Panthers (6-3) junior Josie Roach. That forced North Platte head coach Ryan Davis to move her to the baseline, opening up three-point opportunities.
As North Andrew continued to guard her, the Panthers took advantage opening up opportunities for sophomore Gracelynn Hoffman and senior Ryann Smith to sink shots.
“All of a sudden, it’s still fast ball,” Davis said. “When you, offense, they see the ball go through the hole, the defense picks it up quite a bit too. The little half-court trap really picked up after that.”
North Platte found itself in the hole early, trailing North Andrew 7-2. Senior Carlie Grace and sophomore Riley Walker accounted for the Cardinals’ early success.
When the end of the quarter arrived, the Panthers led 14-9. They closed the first frame on a 6-0 run, including two three-pointers by Hoffman.
“We stepped out, got off to a decent start,” North Andrew head coach Craig Walker said. (North Platte) did a good job as the quarter went on moving the basketball and finding open shooters. A couple of their girls knocked down a couple of shots. Good start, then they kind of got rolling. We couldn’t answer the bell after that.”
By late in the second, North Platte had scored 21 unanswered points. The streak broke when Cardinals junior Madison Ecker sunk a layup. The Panthers led 34-15 at halftime.
The Panthers’ lead peaked at 32 points late in the third quarter. North Platte’s Hoffman and Roach plus North Andrew’s Walker each had 11 points.