Kansas State freshman and Maryville grad Serena Sundell earned her first Big 12 weekly honor Monday.
Sundell was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for last week's games, which saw the Wildcats go 2-0 on the year.
She averaged 14.5 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 61% from the field. She scored a career-high 25 points in a win against Abilene Christian, making 9 of 11 shots. That included a 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. It was her second-straight 20-point game.
Her 14 points and four 3-pointers were a school record for points and 3s in a first quarter.
Sundell added four points and four assists in the Wildcats' win against Northeastern State, the sixth-straight home win for Kansas State. Her 36 assists are second among all freshmen in Division I.
This season, Sundell is averaging 10.7 points, 5.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals.
Kansas State played North Dakota State on Monday and will face No. 1 South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina.
