STEWARTSVILLE, Mo - Stewartsville silenced Pattonsburg’s bats on its way to a 5-1 win over the Panthers on Friday at Stewartsville High School in the first round of state playoffs, securing the Cardinal’s deepest playoff run in program history.
Long-time Stewartsville (12-11) head coach Bill Arthur had a good feeling about this team before the season, even going so far as claiming he’d put this team over his 2002 squad that went 22-2 and was the last Cardinals team to win district.
“If I told you I predicted this, would you believe me?” Arthur said. “I told our athletic director that this is the best team I’ve ever coached. We got hits from not totally unexpected people. They provided all of our offense and that’s usually not where it comes from. Next game maybe our big hitters will come through as well.”
Pattonsburg (5-14) kept pace with the Cardinals early on. Both teams were able to get in scoring position through the first couple innings, only to suffer disappointing ends.
It wasn’t until the top of the third that Stewartsville finally strung together a few runs.
With bases loaded, Cardinals junior Reese Walker connected on a 3 RBI double into center field that, along with a run via a wild pitch in the same inning, would account for most of the scoring in the game.
“That was just huge. We knew it was gonna come sometime, we kept putting people on base but we just weren’t getting that one hit,” Arthur said. “Really that hit carried us the whole game.”
Walker’s initial reaction to her hit was a mix of disbelief and excitement.
“‘Uh, heck yeah, I just did that?’ I don’t have a lot of muscle on me so I was pretty surprised,“ Reese Walker said. “That was really good, probably one of the best hits I’ve had this season. So it was good to do it in a sectional game where we needed it most. I was proud.”
On the other side of the ball, pitcher Reagan Robinson kept up her strong performance for the season with 18 strikeouts despite an uneasy start to the game.
The effort put her at 214 strikeouts for the season and just over 600 for her career, and kept the Panthers scoreless for 6 innings and unable to capitalize on a mostly solid effort.
“We did plenty of things well out there. We pitched well and played good defense, we were just let down at the bats. Credit to Stewartsville’s pitcher, she did a great job. We just didn’t hit it well enough tonight,” Pattonsburg head coach Jeffery Epperly said. “All in all, we did our job to get this far and that’s what we’ll remember many years from now.”
Next week, Stewartsville will aim to extend their already historic seasons against the winner of the state sectional game between Platte Valley (19-3) and Princeton (15-11) on Thursday.
If it’s Platte Valley, the Cardinals split against them this year, winning 2-1 and losing 8-5.
Regardless of their upcoming challenge, Walker is proud of what the Cardinals have accomplished and remains confident about their future prospects.
“It feels amazing. I’m just so glad, we just made history. I’m like getting emotional, I’m so excited. I’m so proud of the team and us working together,” Walker said. “I know that we got this. We just need to keep our heads, work together, and have a positive attitude. I think we can go pretty far together.”