The Osborn and Stewartsville school districts will compete in a full athletic co-op beginning in the fall of 2020, the schools announced Friday.
The schools will vary as the host school for different sports, going by Stewartsville for football, softball and cheerleading. It will also serve as the boys basketball host on even year and girls basketball host on odd years.
Osborn will host basketball on an opposite cycle, as well as cross country, track and baseball.
No co-op color, team name or mascot has been decided and will be mutually agreed to at a later date.