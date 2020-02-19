The MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships holds many stories, some that may not end happily, but Benton senior Cristian Dixon knows this all too well and is looking for his storybook conclusion.
After finishing as a runner-up at 126 pounds as a sophomore and 138 pounds as a junior, Dixon has taken a stranglehold on the Class 2 wrestling world with a 38-1 record. The contrast here is that Dixon went into last season’s finals match with a 49-0 record and no takedowns given up, but that ended in the final 30 seconds of the season against then-Odessa sophomore Gavin Gross.
A year later, Dixon has already gotten that loss and takedown given up out of the way, and he steamrolled his way into state with his third-straight district title.
“I feel good, just really dominant right now,” Dixon said. “Coming in as a senior, my third time winning this, I just have a lot of confidence. I have my head high on my shoulders going into every single match.”
After this loss, Dixon made small but necessary tweaks in his mindset.
“Routine, routine, routine. I’ve had the same routine for the past six months of eating, practice, school,” Dixon said. “I have a reminder on my phone saying that I will be a Missouri state champion in February 2020. So, I wake up and read that every single day. It just gets my mindset in the right spot. This is the big difference.”
According to Benton coach Brad Hubbard, that lockscreen reminder on Dixon’s phone has been there since last February.
“It’s mindset, he’s always had a good mindset,” Hubbard said. “He’s gotta do a little bit more weight management than he did last year at 138. When February rolls around, he’s one of those kids that can take it to a different level.
"He wants one more crack at the state finals, and that’s our mission.”
Another Benton wrestler who wants a crack at the Columbia hardware is senior Hunter Armstrong is now a four-time state qualifier, but he is yet to set foot on the state podium.Dixon, as well as Tyler Murphy, were district champions.
Lafayette, Plattsburg send freshmen to state
Freshman Jay Greiner (48-3) took third at the Class 2 District 4 tourney, and now all Lafayette eyes will be on him as he is the Fighting Irish’s lone qualifier in Columbia. Greiner lost to Oak Grove senior Anthony Erickson (24-7) during the district semifinals match. After their 2-1 bout, Greiner made short work of his consolation matches and looks forward to the bright lights.
Meanwhile, another freshman will listen to the Olympic theme while the qualifiers are marched out in the opening ceremonies. Plattsburg’s Wyatt Moran (17-14) took third place at the Class 1 District 4 tourney at Mid-Buchanan High School.
Moran joins Plattsburg 152-pound senior Klayton Kennedy (28-10) as the Tigers’ two male qualifiers. Plattsburg also had three qualifiers in the girls tournament, as well: senior Samantha Mumm at 235; senior Kalie Dow at 130; and sophomore Payge Fuller at 125.
Names to know
Cameron has a total of 17 state qualifiers to house and feed this weekend —a state-high 13 being boys and four girls. Savannah is sending five to state, including 182-pound senior Gabe Hummer (39-5) who looks to cap his families’ wrestling legacy with one final state medal.
There will be 16 total district champions from northwest Missouri on display. In that group, North Andrew's Dawson Fansher is coming off a fourth-place finish, while Polo's Wyatt Segar took second a year ago. Maysville's Cole Gripka took home fifth last season.
From Gallatin, Ross Critten took third last year while Drayton Harris settled for sixth.