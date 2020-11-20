When Miranda Mizera took over at the helm of the Spoofhound volleyball program last year, things fell into place naturally.
Mizera, a former Northwest Missouri State volleyball player, was no stranger to Maryville or even some of the girls on the team.
“Miranda was my coach for club during eighth grade, so I had been with her before she even came to the high school. So we were all very close with her, we all knew who she was because she was our club coach,” Maryville senior Morgan Stoecklein said.
“They've all played club, and a few of them here, a few of them there, have played together since they were in sixth grade. So I just knew the level that these girls were at,” Mizera said.
Mizera becoming Maryville’s head coach felt familiar, but it also marked the beginning of a historic journey.
That journey included the Spoofhounds winning their first district championship in a decade last year, winning districts again this season, and going on to become state champions for the first time in program history earlier this month.
“We have been from seventh grade through clubs to now seniors, we've all seen each other grow,” Stoecklein said. “It's amazing, especially, you know, our senior year when we finally win state, and to be able to win districts and then lose sectionals, or to not even win districts, but to finally get to state just felt amazing.”
Maryville made it to the final four this year after beating Pleasant Hill in the quarterfinals, the team that the Spoofhounds fell to in the 2019 sectional round.
The Spoofhounds took down Hermann in the semifinals and went on to blank Central (Park Hills) in the finals, 3-0, claiming the Class 3 state championship and the first girls state title in Maryville High School history.
“I'm incredibly proud. These girls, I knew that they had had it in them all season long,” Mizera said.
With seven seniors on the squad, reaching the milestone highlighted the years of hard work the Spoofhounds put in to cultivate a unique chemistry that translated to winning on and off the court.
“They're a bunch of goofballs. There’s really no reservations when it comes to how they connect with each other,” Mizera said. “I'm just really going to miss just the moments that can't be recreated, just those like organic moments that happen on the court that might be silly, or in a practice that just can't be replicated.”
The Spoofhounds finished their season with a record of 21-2 and went on to be unbeaten in the MEC.
For Mizera, looking good on paper isn’t the only priority, instead her favorite part of coaching is player development.
“I don't want volleyball to be the end all be all because it's not. There's a very, very, very tiny percentage of women who actually go and play professional volleyball,” Mizera said. “I think that's really my main goal is just to encourage these girls to know their worth, to know their strengths and their weaknesses and where they can grow and just to continue to instill in them confidence and hope that that transfers to everything that they choose to do.”
In a season full of historic proportions, the Spoofhounds never underestimated Mizera’s guidance.
“She is the most wonderful human being,” Stoecklein said. “She made sure we had good grades. She made sure our mental health was amazing...She does so much more than what she needs. She is so much more than just a coach. She's our friend. She's a mentor, she really is. She's an amazing person and an amazing coach.”
As the state champion Spoofhounds reached the ultimate ceiling this year, both Mizera and Stoecklein have full faith in the underclassmen stepping reaching their own full potential in years to come.
“The sophomores became our best friends and our team was so close, and I definitely think that contributed to what made us go so far was it was definitely a friendship,” Stoecklein said. “I can't wait to see those sophomores step up to leader positions, and I'm really excited for the future.”