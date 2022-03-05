The Stanberry Bulldogs celebrated twice in Saturday night's Class 1 boys quarterfinal at MWSU Fieldhouse.
The confusion at the end of the Bulldogs' 50-47 gave the Green City Gophers a chance at a game-tying basket that bounced off the backboard, giving Stanberry its first Final Four appearance since winning the state title in 2016.
"I hate to say, but I didn't enjoy it," Stanberry coach Nick Groomer said. "I told my assistant coach that I want an easy game. But at this point in time, you're not going to get an easy game."
While Groomer would have preferred an easier win, Tyler Schwebach said these are the games he loves playing in.
"Honestly, yeah, these games are fun," Tyler Schwebach said. "You're a little upset in the moment when you've giving up your lead, but this sport--I love it. I've played it since third grade and it's always fun whether you're winning or losing. But I prefer winning."
The Gophers looked outmatched early in the game as Stanberry raced to a 12-4 lead over the game's first six minutes. Green City then found success from the 3-point line, ending the quarter with back-to-back a=najes that cut the Bulldogs' lead to two at the end of the first quarter.
Stanberry made another run early in the second quarter behind Austin and Tyler Schwebach. Austin Schwebach scored the first points of the quarter and Tyler ended the 9-2 run with a layup and an and-one 30 seconds later.
The Gophers rallied back with two 3-pointers from Daris Buggs-Tipton. Grant O'Haver cut the Bulldogs lead to three with a jumper at the 1:52 mark of the second quarter, but Tyler Schwebach answered with back-to-back layups, giving him 15 points in the half and Stanberry a 27-22 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs made it a nine-point lead early in the third quarter, but an aggressive Gopher defense and success with the midrange jumper quickly made it a close game once again.
Green City turned the nine-point deficit into a one-score game with back-to-back baskets from Aaron Peavier at the 1:39 mark of the third quarter. Austin Schwebach helped the Bulldogs keep their lead with five points over the final minute.
"I think they got tired in the second half and my teammates started getting me the ball and I went up and scored on them," Austin Schwebach said.
The Gophers tied the game at 41 early in the fourth quarter, but were never able to get a lead. Austin Schwebach responded to the game-tying basket with one of his own and Stanberry held that lead for five minutes.
While they never held the lead, Green City kept it close and a basket from Peavier tied the game once again with 33 seconds left in the fourth. The Bulldogs missed on the first shot on their next possession, but a traveling call on the Gophers gave Stanberry the ball with 20 seconds to go.
Tyler Schwebach handled the ball for 12 seconds out of the timeout, and after being held scoreless in the second half, the senior gave the Bulldogs the lead on a layup with eight seconds to go.
"I love these moments," Tyler Schwebach said. "They're a lot of fun and you want to have these all the time. Performing in big moments when the lights are on."
Austin Schwebach blocked what they believed was Green City's final shot. The clock ran out and the buzzer sounded, leading to a celebration on the floor.
But after a long discussion, the officials decided that Tyler Schwebach was fouled with .8 seconds left. Tyler Schwebach was given two free throws, but Stanberry was issued a technical for coming onto the floor with time left on the clock.
Tyler Schwebach made one of the two free throws, but the Gophers missed both of theirs. The 3-point shot by Green City was missed and the Bulldogs were able to celebrate once again.
"That last one, he got a good look," Groomer said. "I'm sure he rushed it, but it was going to be a tie game if he drained that and we were going to have our leading scorers with four fouls.
"Good thing he missed."
Tyler Schwebach led team with 18 points. Austin Schwebach finished just behind his brother with 16 points.
"This is something I don't get to do everyday," Tyler Schwebach said. "As a little kid, you dream about going to state. Our team went down like five times in 10 years and as a little kid watching them, I wanted to put my self in that position and now I get to do that."
Stanberry advances to face Wellsville-Middletown at 8 p.m. Friday in the Class 1 semis in Springfield.
