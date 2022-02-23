The St. Joseph Christian gym was red from top to bottom Wednesday night in the Class 1 District 15 semifinal.
The Winston Redbirds controlled both ends of the court in the first half. The Lions rallied in the second half, outscoring Winsont 23-13. The comeback came up short, ending the Lions season and sending the Redbirds to the district championship game.
“Once we broke the ice off the rim and got a couple baskets to fall, that gave us the confidence to get back into the game,” St. Joseph Christian head coach Neal Hook said. “Unfortunately, we got down enough that it was just a little too much to overcome.”
Jacob Uthe wasn’t 100 percent coming into the game, wearing a sleeve to cover the seven stitches placed in his arm after Monday night’s win against Union Star.
The gash and sleeve didn’t stop the Winston senior from a 10-point first quarter that helped the Redbirds to a 15-5 lead going into the second frame.
“My teammates, that’s it right there,” Uthe said. “My teammates help me do everything. It’s not a one-man team. It’s everybody.”
The Lions had no answers on either side of the ball in the second quarter. Uthe added eight more points to his total and Winston led by double digits over the final seven minutes of the half.
St. Joseph Christian senior Carson Bowman’s eight points led the Lions who went into the half trailing 32-17.
The senior-led Lions found their rhythm after the break, beginning the second half with an 8-0 run.
Bowman began the run with a bucket plus the foul at the 6:44 mark that was followed by a 3-pointer from Brad Boyd and a layup from Camden Lutz.
The Bowman and Lutz combination pushed the Lions within striking distance in the third quarter. The senior duo combined for 15 points in the quarter.
Uthe opened the fourth quarter with a layup that extended the Winston lead to nine, but Bowman and Lutz quickly got the St. Joseph Christian faithful back into the game.
Bowman’s field goal and Lutz’ 3-pointer cut the Redbirds’ lead to four points with 5:44 left in the game.
Lutz scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half of Wednesday’s game.
“(Lutz) is a senior and he knows what he can do and what he needed to do,” Hook said. “He took some of the pressure and the tightness that was there at the beginning of the game and just went out and played.”
Winston kept the two-score lead up until the final seconds of the game. Bowman’s free throw with 12 seconds left cut the lead to three and sent the Redbirds’ Brian Lewis to the line with 10 seconds to go.
Lewis’ first shot of the one-and-one rattled from front-to-back, then made a bounce on each side of the rim before falling through to make it a two-score game once again and ending St. Joseph Christian’s season.
Uthe led all scorers with 24 points. Bowman led St. Joseph Christian with 18 points in his final game as a Lion.
Stanberry boys 58,
Northland Christian 39
The top-seeded Stanberry Bulldogs rolled in Wednesday night’s first semifinal matchup, defeating Northland Christian 58-39 behind Colby McQuinn’s 23-point effort.
“The end of our season wasn’t exactly how we planned,” Stanberry head coach Nick Groomer said. “But I think tonight we had something to play for and you could see they had that little bounce in their step.”
The Bulldogs held the Trailblazers to six points in the first quarter. Austin Schwebach scored six of his 19 points in the first and McQueen scored five, helping Stanberry to a 15-6 lead.
The second quarter was almost a duplicate of the first with Stanberry adding 14 points while holding Northland Christian to six for the second-straight quarter.
The Trailblazers cut the lead to 13 in the third quarter and that’s as close as they would get. Austin Schwebach finished with 19 points, while Tyler Schwebach finished third on the team with 12.
The Bulldogs will face Winston on Friday night for the district title game.
“It’s going to be a dogfight no matter what,” Groomer said. “We’ve seen that for most of the season because we’re a state-ranked team and everyone wants to beat us.
“It’s do-or-die time now. If you lose, you’re done.”
The Class 1 District 15 championship tips off at 8 p.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Christian School.
