St. Joseph Christian beat the DeKalb Tigers by 39 in their matchup earlier this season. With postseason play beginning, the Lions expected a different test Monday night at St. Joseph Christian School.
“We anticipated DeKalb being ready to play tonight,” St. Joseph Christian coach Neal Hook said. “They have been playing pretty well the last couple of weeks from what we’ve seen on film. They shot the ball well and when you’re playing with confidence like that, it carries over to the defensive side.”
The size advantage was going to be a problem all night long for the No. 6-seeded Tigers, and the No. 3 Lions opened Class 1 District 15 play with a 71-47 quarterfinal win.
“We were able to get the ball inside a little bit and get some scores, helping us get that lead,” Hook said.
That was evident from the beginning. Carson Bowman and Camden Lutz opened the game with back-to-back baskets in the paint.
DeKalb’s only answer was to make shots from beyond the 3-point line, and they did just that with four 3-pointers in the first quarter. St. Joseph Christian countered with Bowman and Lutz, who combined for 13 of the Lions’ 16 points in the first quarter.
“That’s just kind of how our team works,” Bowman said. “I’m thankful that our guards allow us to get inside and then feed us the ball. It’s always fun to play with another big like that.”
Christian (19-8) twice led by six in the first minute of the second quarter. The 3-point offense of the Tigers (5-17) quickly erased that lead with an 8-2 run that came with 3-pointers from Caden Weinmann and Devin Hall.
“DeKalb hit a lot of shots that we weren’t ready for; it felt like they hit everything that they threw up,” Bowman said.
The Tigers took their first lead of the game on a basket from Hall with 3:33 left in the half. Bowman allowed DeKalb to hold that lead for all of 17 seconds before tying the game at 24.
Hall responded on the very next possession, giving the Tigers their final lead of the game with 3:06 left in the half. The Lions then ended the half with a 5-0 run that led to a 29-26 halftime lead.
“I think we surprised everybody really,” Hall said. “We came out ready to play and gave it our all.”
The Lions’ 5-0 run turned into a 23-point run with 18-straight points to begin the third quarter. Lutz and Bowman combined for 16 of the 18.
“We came out and put some pressure on the front court and I think that’s what allowed us to jump out to that big lead,” Bowman said. “We cranked up the intensity after coach chewed us out for that. We cranked it up to 10 and finished out the game the way we did.”
Hall scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and 30 in the game. But even after his big performance, the end of the season was the sophomore’s main focus.
“I just like getting to play basketball with my friends, that’s what this game means to me,” Hall said.
Bowman led the Lions with 28 points, while Lutz finished close behind with 26 points. St. Joseph Christian will face No. 2 Winston in the semifinals on at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Red Birds defeated No. 7 Union Star 70-8 earlier in the night.
“I think we’re going to have to minimize our mistakes and play with a lot of effort and intensity,” Hook said. “We’re going to have to execute. Those are the keys for us at this point in the season; it all comes down to that.”
The other semifinal will feature No. 1 Stanberry at No. 5 North Christian — 50-48 winners over Pattonsburg — at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
