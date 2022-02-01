The St. Joseph Christian and North Andrew girls came into Tuesday night's GRC matchup battling for first place in the conference.
When the dust settled, the Lions found themselves atop the conference after a 57-23 win over the Cardinals and a Stanberry loss.
"This feels really good," Chloe Burnham said. "We wanted this one pretty badly because we knew it would help us in the district seeding."
The Cardinals were also in the mix for a conference championship with one loss in conference coming into the game. The battle for first started its slip from their grasp after a 3-pointer late in the first quarter gave the Lions a five-point lead going into the second quarter.
Christian pushed its lead to 10 early in the quarter with a 3-pointer from Lexi McDonald and a layup from Ella Bowman. The Cardinals had their opportunities to close the gap from the free throw line in the second quarter, but made just 3 of 9 attempts and went into halftime trailing 22-13.
The missed opportunities carried over into the second half. The Lions scored the first points of the second half and North Andrew failed to convert on free throws to match the opening score.
The Cardinals were unable to avoid the avalanche after that points. Christian ended the quarter with a 9-4 run and took a 33-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
"I think we just wanted it more," Burnham said. "We've been practicing really hard. Our teamwork really took off and our rebounding really helped us in the second half."
Burnham led the Lions with 17 points. McDaniel added 13 points and Bowman finished with 10 points.
"We were a little methodical in the first half," Lions coach Erin Patrick said. "We didn't hit our shots, but in the second half we started hitting them and gained a little confidence. I think it was our defense, we out-rebounded them in the second half and played some defense and that was a fun thing to do."
North Andrew boys 71, St. Joseph Christian 52
North Andrew made sure that the Cardinals didn't leave St. Joseph without a win in the second game of the night. North Andrew started the game with a 7-0 run and didn't trail the rest of the way. Senior Owen Graham scored 30 points in the the Cardinals 71-52 win.
"Every time I got the ball, it was in a spot where I was in position to score," Graham said. "I was getting teammates involved which was keeping the defense honest and I just played really well tonight."
Graham scored eight points over the first six minutes of game time. North Andrew led 11-5 before a 9-4 run from the Lions cut the Cardinal lead to one going into the second quarter.
St. Joseph Christian's momentum ran out with the first quarter clock. Graham scored four-straight to open the second quarter as part of an 11-0 run for North Andrew.
The Cardinals' biggest lead of the half came with just over a minute until halftime, lead St. Joseph Christian 32-16. The Lions tried taking some momentum into halftime with a 3-pointer from Camden Lutz and a three-point play from Caleb Carlson with five seconds left in the half.
Carson Bowman cut the deficit to eight with a layup to open the second half. It was the last time the Lions would find themselves within striking distance as Graham built the North Andrew lead out to 17 points with seven points in 90 seconds.
Freshman Braxon Linville added 14 points.
"Braxon is a good kid and had a tough two-game stretch in the North Platte Tournament," North Andrew coach Wade Bryson said. "For a kid who has spent his whole life dominating everything that he plays, that was tough for him. Same thing happened in football where he had a rough couple of weeks and then bounced back and played really well.
"I think you're starting to see that with us where he has made a couple of adjustments to his game and has now played really, really well for two-straight games."
The Cardinals have won seven of their last nine games and will finish the season with two out of conference games and the GRC Crossover.
"St. Joseph Christian is a really good team and one that I thought we had to beat them to be the team that we want to be," Graham said. "Hopefully we've found a rhythm at a good time."
