For 14 minutes Friday night, the No. 2 Stanberry girls looked destined to win the Class 1 District 15 championship.
But the final two and a half quarters saw the No. 1 St. Joseph Christian Lions end a 10-year drought in dominant fashion, outscoring the Bulldogs 41-10 over the game’s final 18 minutes to host the title in their home gym, winning 51-36.
“What makes this so special is that we have such a young team,” Lions coach Erin Patrick said. “We don’t have any seniors and we’ve had to grow up this year. We just had to grow up and even tonight learn how to run an offense and we finally established that. That’s what made us district champions; the ability to rebound, play defense and the ability to run an offense without going crazy like we did in the first quarter.”
The Bulldogs (18-7) received points from five different players in a 12-2 run to begin the game. Stanberry led 12-4 going into the second quarter.
Amelia Wallace began the second quarter with six-straight points and seven total over the first two minutes of the quarter. Stanberry led 26-10 with under two minutes left in the half when a 3-pointer from Chloe Burnham changed the direction of the game.
The Bulldogs missed the front end of a one-and-one on consecutive possessions and the Lions (22-5) made the best of those missed opportunities. Lexi McDaniel scored four points over the final 30 seconds and Burnham added another 3-pointer in between the McDaniel baskets.
The 10-0 Christian run turned into an 18-0 run with a 3-pointer from Maya Fruedenthal and five-straight points from Burnham.
“We always knew that we were capable of pushing through,” Ella Bowman said. “I think it was just pulling the trigger on that. We just had to keep the energy high.”
The Lions took their first lead with 5:57 left in the third and never allowed the Bulldogs to take it back. Lexi McDaniel scored 10 of her team-high 18 points in the second half. Burnham finished second on the team with 17 points.
St. Joseph Christian will face Platte Valley on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the sectional round at the Civic Arena. Platte Valley defeated South Holt 50-22 in its district championship game.
Bowman said that ignoring the added pressure will be key in Tuesday’s matchup.
“One thing that coach Patrick always talks about is poise and being calm under pressure,” Bowman said. “Just having that lesson every day helps us to calm.”
No. 1 Stanberry boys 52,
No. 2 Winston 43
The top-seeded Stanberry Bulldogs clinched a berth in the sectional round Friday with their win over the No. 2 Winston Redbirds. Austin and Tyler Schwebach combined for 28 points, leading Stanberry to its second-straight district championship.
“It means quite a bit because you don’t know how many times you get to be in a district championship game,” Stanberry coach Nick Groomer said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have been there quite a bit, but you never know what the future brings. I’m just trying to soak up every moment I can with this great team.”
The first half saw the two teams going back-and-forth with Winston (25-2) holding the biggest lead of the half at six. After falling behind 10-6 midway through the first quarter, the Redbirds scored six-straight over the final two minutes to take a 12-10 lead into the second quarter.
Winston held its lead the entire second quarter behind senior Brian Lewis’ 11-point effort. Lewis scored 16 in the first half, helping the Redbirds cling to a 28-26 lead going into halftime.
“We weren’t overlooking them, our defense just didn’t do what it was supposed to do in that first half,” Austin Schwebach said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and they came out and made some shots, but we were able to get it going in the second half.”
Austin Schwebach scored the first four points of the second half, giving Stanberry (22-3) its first lead since the 2:06 mark of the first quarter. The two teams combined for three ties in the third quarter, but Winston was never able to regain the lead.
Jacob Uthe started the fourth quarter with a layup that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to two but the Redbirds were unable to find the rhythm offensively that helped them win the first half. Stanberry outscored Winston 15-8 in the final quarter.
The Bulldogs will face Mound City Tuesday night in St. Joseph at the Civic Arena. Stanberry has had its struggles with the Panthers, losing 72-42 to open the season and lost 70-55 in last year’s sectionals.
“We just have to have a game plan, go to practice, work hard and come out ready to play on Tuesday,” Austin Schwebach said.
