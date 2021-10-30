Local schools met Saturday at Missouri Western State University for Class 1, 2 and 3 District 4 cross country meets. Teams competed for a chance at the state meet in Columbia next weekend.
The Maryville Spoofhounds dominated on the boys side with Spoofhounds finishing in the top-three positions to win Class 3 District 4 and advance to the state meet as a team. Senior Jag Galapin finished first with a time of 17:24. Galapin's time was 20 seconds faster than his time in the MEC meet at the same course.
"He's so determined to leave his mark on Maryville High School cross country history," Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. "That's the biggest thing, he's ready to leave that mark, and he's determined to."
Cale Sterling finished behind Galapin with a time of 17:50. Sophomore Connor Blackford finished third with a time of 17:52. Maryville placed in five of the top 10 spots.
After finishing third at the state competition last year, the Spoofhounds have their eyes set on walking across the stage once again.
"We want to get back on the trophy stand," Bade said. "That was just the greatest a feeling. It was just absolutely such an amazing feeling. We've had four runners that have experienced it. It helps because it makes that goal feel doable. We've done this before, and it's doable again."
Caroline Pohren was the one Spoofhounds on the girls' side that qualified for state as the top 30 individuals advance. Pohren finished 19th with a time of 23:23.
"Caroline had sort of an outside chance based on her personal record," Bade said. "About four weeks ago and asked if it were a doable goal. I said yes, and things have just clicked since then. She's decided to go for it, something to work for daily, and then she ran in the top 20."
The West Platte Blue Jays began the day with strong performances in both Class 2 races. Junior Charlie Kinslow won the boys race by a 12-second margin with a time of 17:15 as West Platte topped the team standings.
"Charlie had run the course twice and he knew the course," West Platte coach Mike Lowe said. "When the other kid was even with him, we were pretty confident that he was going to be able to kick it in at the end...and he did. He won by a great margin and ran a decent time on a pretty tough course."
Tristan Newkirk finished seventh and Ryan Pattison finished 15th in the boys race. Julia Pattison finished in first on the girls' side with a time of 19:50.
"Julia finished under 20 like she has been doing consistently for the last month and she just ran a fabulous race," Lowe said.
Nodaway Valley's Riley Blay won the boys' Class 1 race with a time of 17:58. Mound City's Keaton Zembles finished second with a time of 18:13 as the Panthers won the meet. The Braymer girls topped the team standings.
At the Class 4 meet in Lee's Summit, Benton's Cole Spackler advance to state by placing 24th with a time of 18:58.35.
In Class 5, Central earn two qualifiers. Berhe Usman will represent the boys after placing fifth with a time of 16:29.71. Central finished seventh as a team. Reagan Cowman placed 12th on the girls side.
