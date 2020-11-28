CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — After falling short in the MSHSAA 8-Man Championship one year ago, the Southwest Livingston football team returned to win its first championship in program history by defeating North Andrew 52-34 on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (12-1) entered the season needing to replace multiple starters from last season’s runner-up team, and many used the championship loss and early-season doubters to motivate them.
“We didn’t like the way it felt to get dominated in the state championship,” senior Patrick Warren said. “So right after that, we busted our butts in the weight room as much as we could, and some of us had to do it at home when the coronavirus happened, but we hit it hard when it re-opened in July to get back here.”
The Cardinals started off strong with touchdowns on back-to-back drives, but both times the Wildcats answered as the game was knotted up at 14-14 at the end of the opening quarter.
“We have some great young men and great leaders,” Southwest Livingston coach Oren Magruder said. “One of the things I’ve been saying since early on in is that a player-led team is the best team and we are going to get further if it is player-led.”
Cardinals star running back Hayden Ecker went down with a crucial knee injury in the first quarter and didn’t return after rushing eight times for 35 yards and a touchdown, and North Andrew failed to find the endzone again until late in the third quarter. For the first time this season, the Cardinals trailed at halftime when the Wildcats took a 30-14 lead with a rushing touchdown from Wesley Hughes and receiving touchdown by Ethan Hoerr.
“The impact of Hayden’s injury was huge, and I felt like we took a little bit of a dip there for a second,” North Andrew coach Dwayne Williams said. “We haven’t faced anything like that this season, so that kind of set us back and we had to regroup.”
Southwest Livingston and North Andrew swapped touchdowns throughout the second half starting with a 19-yard pass from Hughes to Hoerr. The senior quarterback ended with 335 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns, while Hoerr brought in four receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns, and Patrick Warren rushed for 100 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
“It is special to be the first ones to ever win a championship,” Hughes said. “We talked about it quite a bit all week about how it had been over 30 years since we made it to a championship prior to last year then with the way we got blown out, so it feels pretty special.”
North Andrew (13-1) returned to the state championship for the first time since winning it three times in five tries from 2012 to 2016. Andrew Goff ended his Cardinal career with 128 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and Carson Thomas found the endzone twice with 55 rushing yards.