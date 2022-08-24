The South Holt Knights quietly have become one of the most consistent teams in the 275 Conference.
The Knights finished second in 2020 and then won the conference in 2021 after going 7-1 in league play.
But South Holt will look a little different in 2022. While the Knights return quarterback Kendall Noland, the team graduated almost all of its key contributors that led to such success in the conference.
"Besides Kendall, we're going to have a whole new backfield," South Holt coach Josh Petersen said. "We lost three linemen from last year that helped us be pretty good at running the ball. We're bigger on the line this year but smaller in the backfield."
South Holt will be forced to get the most out of its players each week with the team consisting of just 14 members. Petersen said that is why conditioning is such a huge part of their daily routine.
"We emphasis defense and controlling the ball offensively," Petersen said. "I know it's kind of old school, but with 14 kids out we don't have many backups to come in to fill other spots."
Noland enters his second season as a starter with a better understanding of the offense. The junior quarterback said that with a new group of skill players, it's important that they be good at the little things.
"It's better and coming along," Noland said. "The first day was rough, but the more reps we do, the better it gets. It just starts with the little stuff, and once you get the little stuff down, you'll get how it comes together on Friday nights."
The Knights hope to continue the trend of playing good defense. The South Holt defense allowed 21 points per game in 2020 and 24 points a game in 2021.
"Defensively, we've been pretty good the last couple of years and return four starters from last year's team," Petersen said. "So we have kids with experience, it's just the new kids that are stepping in to play both ways will have to step up because they're no longer role players."
South Holt opens the season on Friday against the Worth County Tigers. Despite the success of both teams in recent years, their matchups to open the season have never lived up to the hype, with the average margin of victory being 36 points.
"We have the same goals as last year, and to do that we have to go into every game and give 100% every play," Noland said.
