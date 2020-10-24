Hamilton senior Julia Kanoy shook off an early injury to pitch seven innings of three-run ball, helping the Hornets to a 10-3 win in the Class 2 semifinals for a berth in next week's state title game.

Kanoy was hit on her left hand, which she uses to pitch, in the first inning and was visibly shaken the remainder of the first inning. She eventually drew a walk, and a two-RBI double by Mary Brown drove in Kanoy and Hayleigh Huff for an early 2-0 lead.

Kanoy struggled to pitch early, either hitting the dirt or pitching below the strike zone as she walked the first two batters. Monroe City (20-7) eventually was left with two runners on as Hamilton (18-8) escaped the inning.

Brighton Swindler stole two bases before coming home on a passed ball to make it a 3-0 lead in the third, though the Panthers cut the deficit to 3-2.

It was all Hamilton the rest of the way as the Hornets added three in the fourth and later picked up home runs from Huff and Madi Allen to earn the 10-3 victory.

Hamilton will face Father Tolton Catholic at 5 p.m. Thursday in Springfield for the Class w championship.

Savannah 1, Blair Oaks 0

Kenzie Schopfer threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just three base runners while striking out 10 for a 1-0 win in Saturday's Class 2 semi in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Kaia Calloway served as the game's lone run when she hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.

It was the lone hit allowed by Blair Oaks pitcher Alexis Findley, who struck out 12 and allowed one walk.

Savannah, third-place finishers a year ago after a semifinal loss to Sullivan, will earn a rematch for the Class 3 title at 5 p.m. Friday in Springfield.

Platte Valley 11, Stewartsville 1

Jessica Miller pitched five no-hit innings and hit a home run to lead Platte Valley to the Class 1 semifinal with an 11-1 win over Stewartsville in Saturday's quarterfinal in Conception Junction, Missouri.

The Wildcards' lone run came when walks and a hit batter stacked up in the third.

Platte Valley scored two in each of the first two innings before a six-run fourth that included back-to-back home runs by Sydnee Deen and Miller.

Stephanie Turpin ended the game in the fifth by scoring on an RBI single from Malia Collins.

Platte Valley will travel to La Plata on Tuesday for a chance to advance to Saturday's championship.