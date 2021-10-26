The Smithville Warriors began the match with a dominating 25-15 win in the first set. But the Savannah Savages battled back each time the Warriors went on top. In the end, the Savages couldn’t overcome a late run in the fifth set that Smithville won 15-9, making them the Class 4 District 16 champions Tuesday night at Benton High School.
“Like I said yesterday, they were out first game of the season and we didn’t win a set against them,” Savannah coach Marina Atkins said. “To come out here and make them work for this, I couldn’t have asked for a better type of loss. They at least had to come out here and work for it, instead of just handing it to them.”
The Savages fell behind 6-1 in the first set and were never able to recover. Savannah cut the lead to four at 10-6, but the Warriors finished the set with a 15-9 run.
“I think in that first set, we were so nervous,” Atkins said. “In that second set, we were able to calm down, we had a little bit of playing time and we came out ready to play.”
Savannah took the early momentum in that set with a 6-1 start. The lead quickly evaporated with a 12-7 run from Smithville. The Savages controlled the set from there, holding off a late surge from the Warriors, taking the set 25-21.
The third set began with the two teams trading points. Savannah took a five-point lead at 11-6, but Smithville’s surge over the second half of the set led them to a 25-21 win.
Mirroring the third set, the top seeds in the class traded jabs for most of the fourth set. Smithville and Savannah had ties at seven points, nine points, and 12 points.
But it was the Savages that used a late surge in the fourth set to tie the match at two each. Savannah won the set with a 13-5 run that led to a 25-17 win.
The final set saw three-different runs. The Warriors started the final set scoring six of the first eight points.
Savannah then stormed back, cutting the deficit to one at 8-7 and forcing a Smithville timeout. The Warriors came out of the timeout and with the help of three-straight kills, Smithville won the district championship with a 15-9 win in the final set.
Savannah ended the season with a 22-11-2 record. It was just the second 20-win season for the Savages over the last seven years.
“I told the girls from the beginning that they were setting the foundation for the program from this moment on,” Atkins said. “Everyone bought into it, so yes, it’s a huge accomplishment. It was a tough loss, but I couldn’t have done it without those four seniors. They led well, and they worked together as a team.”
