In order for fall sports to start up with practices August 10, steps must be taken toward back to normal in high school athletics following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Joseph School District and programs across the Midland Empire Conference did just that Monday with Phase II of their re-entry to summer athletics program. After two weeks of strictly outdoor strength and conditioning, weight rooms and gyms are back open for use.
“We’re doing it in limited situations in small groups,” said Dr. Robert Sigrist, the St. Joseph School District’s director of student service. “We’re taking a lot of care to make sure we’re wiping things down between athletes. We wanna do everything we can to get our athletes back, but we don’t wanna do it at the expense of anybody’s health. We’re taking as many precautions as we can to prevent those.”
Beginning June 15, schools were allowed to hold groups of up to 60 athletes for hour-long sessions of workouts in the outdoors, using stairs, tracks and limited weights to begin a return to activities. Health protocols were put in place which made sure students brought their own waters, had daily temperature checks and didn’t access inside schools.
SJSD came away from the period encouraged by the progress and the next steps that were set to be taken.
“It allowed us to dip our toes in the water,” Sigrist said. “It allowed us to get our kids back and active and around each other while trying to be safe. I think that several weeks of activity is good for our kids.”
The next month will allow teams to return to sport-specific activities. Basketball and volleyball teams are allowed to use gymnasiums in limited capacities for two hours per day, while limits are also in place for athletes allowed at outdoor practices for sports such as soccer, football and baseball.
Weight rooms are open for 15 athletes in one-hour time slots with extensive cleaning done throughout its use. As intended, moving activities indoors adds a new dimension toward a normal return this fall.
“If we’re gonna get to the point where we have sports August 10, at some point we’re gonna have to share equipment on a limited basis. That doesn’t mean you don’t still take precautions,” Sigrist said. “It’s not viable to wipe a basketball down every time you pass it. It’s not viable to wipe down a football every time you pass it. If we’re ever gonna get to that point, we’re gonna have to take measured steps to get there.”
Athletics are up and running across northwest Missouri with exception of Chillicothe, where a student who participated in the offseason program tested positive for the coronavirus. The district has since ceased all activities for 14 days.
As a competitor against city schools and a small glimpse into the possibility, but hope remains that it’s just a minor bump toward a successful return next month.
“It’s concerning, definitely. I think that’s what we’re all hoping to avoid,” Sigrist said. “We wanna have our kids back in activities, but we wanna have them be safe and not create situations where they’re more likely to be exposed. Chillicothe is not that far away and is a conference opponent.
“I’m cautiously optimistic about the fall, optimistic for our kids. Two weeks from now, things may look completely different. Let’s hope everybody takes the steps and does the things to try help stop the spread of this as much as we can.”