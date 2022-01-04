FAUCETT, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan Dragons found out Tuesday morning that they would be without leading scorer Joe Clark. A few hours later, the Dragons knocked off the LeBlond Eagles 41-35.
“We told them before the game that nobody is going to replace Joe, you just have to do what you’ve got to do to the best of your ability,” Dragons coach Bryce Kemper said. “With short notice, we’re just going to have to keep it simple, play with effort, get this done, and they did that.”
Senior Rawlins Brant led the Dragons with four points in the first quarter. After falling behind 7-2, Mid-Buchanan ended the quarter with a 6-0 run.
“We just kept it simple because we had so many young kids playing tonight,” Brant said. “We just kept it simple and played basketball.”
The Eagles and Dragons began the second quarter trading the lead four times and had two ties. Xavier Arambula gave Mid-Buchanan its biggest lead of the game on a three-pointer with 50 seconds left in the half. LeBlond answered with five-straight, including a three-pointer at the buzzer from Chris Guldan to cut the lead to two at halftime.
Mid-Buchanan did just enough to keep its lead in the third quarter. The Dragons never led by more than four in the period.
The lead grew to six in the fourth with a 3-pointer from sophomore Jackson Sauvage after two and a half minutes of scoreless basketball. The Eagles’ first points of the fourth came on a 3-pointer from Guldan with 4:30 left in the game
The Dragons and Eagles then went another three minutes with neither team scoring. That streak ended on a 3-pointer from Sauvage.
“It was good to see from him because he’s been kinda scared to shoot,” Brant said. “But coach was about to kill him because we weren’t supposed to shoot it then. His nickname is Doug the Squirrel because he’s all over the place.”
LeBlond’s final points came with 1:06 left in the game. Hayden Cross’ basket plus a free throw cut the Mid-Buchanan lead to three. The Dragons then pulled out of reach with three combined free throws from Brant and Caiden Bailey. Bailey led Mid-Buchanan with 15 points.
“It was big for us,” Brant said. “We didn’t have our points guard, and this is big for us against a good team.”
Bishop LeBlond girls 62, Mid-Buchanan 43
Shae Lewis celebrated her birthday Tuesday night with a 24-point outing at the expense of the Mid-Buchanan Dragons. Lewis scored 11 of her 24 to end the first quarter and led the Eagles to their 12th win of the season with a 62-43 victory over the Dragons.
“She definitely comes out firing and when she’s hot, she’s hard to stop,” LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel said. “Today was her birthday and we wanted her to have a good birthday. She came out firing and had her mindset right coming into the game.”
LeBlond led Mid-Buchanan 18-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles carried that momentum into the second quarter, pulling out to a 31-3 lead with 6:08 left in the half.
Offensive production had hampered the Dragons during their losing streak, failing to reach the 40-point mark in those losses. The offense found some rhythm midway through the second quarter with three-straight three-pointers and a 15-0 run that cut the lead to 13.
“We kind of go in spurts where we want to take a quarter off so that we can finish the rest of the game,” Ziesel said. “I keep telling them that we have to play the entire game. I think they played off them in that second quarter and allowed them to have those open three-pointers, and once they caught fire, Mid-Buch gained confidence and that sparked something.”
The Eagles pulled out to a 20-point lead and held it there behind Lewis’ 10 second half points. Senior Kienna Herrera was second on the team with 14 points. Hannah Williams led the Dragons with 14 points.
