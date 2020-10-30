CAMERON, Mo. — In the first quarter of of Friday’s Class 3 District 8 quarterfinal between Cameron and KC Central, just seven points were scored.
In the second quarter, there were 53 combined between the two teams, led by the Dragons' 41. The overwhelming advantage allowed the Dragons to win 58-20.
“It was good,” Cameron senior quarterback Ty Campbell said. “We probably had the best week of practice we’ve had this year. I think that’s kind of what kept us going. Hey, we’re a good team when we want to be and practice hard.”
Campbell threw for three touchdowns and over 250 yards against the Eagles. He connected with junior Ty Speer in the endzone twice, and also hit senior Kacey Kellerstrass.
Campbell’s arm is something head coach Jeff Wallace wanted to get going against KC Central.
“We just kind of felt like a couple weeks ago, maybe it’s on me more than anyone else, that we weren’t calling the type of things we need to call to be able to throw the football here,” Wallace said. “Tonight, we came in wanting to throw the ball and took the routes with movement. We do well when we do that. “
A blocked punt by senior Cam Hedgpeth sparked the Dragons’ second quarter run.
The touchdowns were highlighted by three touchdown rushes by junior Dominic Hurst and Campbell’s three scores.
Campbell hit Speer from 32 yards immediately following the blocked punt, giving Cameron it’s second of six touchdowns in the second quarter.
“Practice all the time, Ty and I are always making plays and he’s always giving me a little crap because in games we haven’t been successful,” Campbell said. “But tonight was the night for us to.”
Hurst lead the offense with four touchdowns, his final score from one-yard out after the Dragons recorded their second blocked punt of the game in the first minutes of the second half.
The win marks the Dragons’ second-straight win in the first round of districts, something the program had not done since 2012-13. They also beat KC Central in 2019.
“That’s not a bad football team,” Wallace said. “I was happy with how we played.”
Cameron moves on to play No. 2-seeded Maryville in the district semifinals next Friday at the Hound Pound. The Dragons have not beat the Spoofhounds in at least the last decade, including a 27-7 loss September 25.
Campbell did not play in that game as him and several other members of his team were quarantined. That serves as motivation going into next week’s game.
“Maryville, the name’s tough,” Campbell said. “They’re always a good team, they’re always a hard physical team. We just want to finally come out, get our minds right, and play like we can.”