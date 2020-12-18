Savannah senior Kenzie Schopfer came into high school as a freshman with ambitions of playing softball at the next level. She began getting contact from Division I schools that year, but Schopfer said uncertainty was always there.
“There were definitely times of doubt where I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, am I even cut out for this?’” she said. “It didn’t feel completely real until you sign the national letter of intent.”
Last month, Schopfer did just that, signing to continue her softball career at Wichita State. She said the Shockers offered her a home away from home.
“I felt like it was far enough, but not too far, and I really love the coaches,” she said. “I do know a few of the girls there, so I just thought it would be a good fit for me.”
As the Savages’ ace in the circle, Schopfer led her team to second- and third-place finishes in the Class 3 State Tournament in 2020 and '19, respectively. Savannah was 38-5 across the two seasons.
Individually, Schopfer notched a sub-1.00 ERA in each season. This fall, she tossed two no-hitters and five one-hitters.
Through their success, Schopfer said she hopes her class has helped leave a lasting legacy on the Savannah softball program.
“We were just four girls that played rec league in Savannah,” she said. “We worked really hard and were able to take our team to the state championship.”
In the future, Schopfer said she wants to do all she can to change the culture of the Savannah softball program and help the Savages sustain long-term success.
“I hope that the team continues to work hard,” she said. “I hope that I try to help the younger generations with pitching and all the softball knowledge I know so that Savannah can stay a good program, not just was a good program for two years.”
Along the way, Schopfer credits former Savannah softball coach, Ashley Anderson, as one of her main influences in her career, both on and off the diamond.
“She emphasized that we should be good people, not only good softball players,” Schopfer said. “She helped me and a lot of the other softball girls realize that softball is a game, it’s not going to be your life forever, so you should do other things that are important, too.”
Looking toward the near future, Schopfer said she hopes to find a role in the Shockers’ pitching staff and erase any doubt that she has what it takes to succeed at the next level.
“(My goal is to) just do my job mostly,” she said. “Do what I can, work hard, never go back. Just keep moving forward.”