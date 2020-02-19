When Lathrop junior Dorian Walters walked off the mat after his 170-pound state finals loss last season, all he wanted to do was fix what had happened seconds earlier and redeem himself.
Now at 195 pounds with a 38-2 record, he’s back in Columbia, Missouri, for a second shot at the title. After going 48-2 last season and losing 10-2 to Seneca’s Dayton Fields in the title match, Walters had the option of staying around this weight group and putting himself right back in the mix for the state championship this season. However, Walters didn’t want to avoid the obstacles in his path — he wanted to earn the gold.
“I really wanted a challenge,” Walters said. “I knew this bracket would be pretty tough. Going 182 would’ve been easier, but like I said, I wanted the challenge. I don’t want to take the easy way out. I want to take the hard route.”
Right from the get-go, Walters has a first-round obstacle standing in his way: Richmond junior Ryker Plymell. He is 31-8 on the season, with Ryker going 1-1 with Walters this season. Walters won the first matchup 6-3 on Dec. 21, 2019, during the quarterfinal round of The Battle of Katy Station in Centralia, Missouri
Not too long after in a dual on Jan. 9, Plymell tied up the series with a 9-4 victory in sudden-death overtime. Plymell shot in underneath Walters, who got too high over Plymell’s back when trying to sprawl, resulting in the Richmond junior dumping Walters to his back for the victory.
With two looks at Plymell already, the latter being an overtime loss, Walters feels he has the upper hand and is more wary of what to look out for.
“Just wrestling him twice gives me more of a feel for how he does things,” Walters said. “It puts me more at the advantage. He’s just a really big strong kid. He knows how to use his strength very well. I’ve taken some precautions to make sure what happened last time won’t happen this time. I’ll open up offensively.”
Lathrop coach Rick Mudd describes Walters as a fan of wrestling. The room filled with mats is his happy place. It’s where he works on his craft, trying to perfect it everyday. With this mindset, it almost won Walters a title while he was just a sophomore, and now as a junior, Mudd says that mindset is still there.
Turns out, Walters’ abilities gives him a two-for-one special, as well.
“He just loves being in the room,” Mudd said. “That’s where he’s happy. He loves the sport. He’s pretty good on his feet. He’s pretty good on bottom. He’s hard to ride, and he’s good on his feet, so that’s a pretty good combination when you can score and get out.”
Mudd does admit that Walter’s craft is nothing out of this world, but he has perfected it so much that it is difficult to stop.
“He doesn’t do anything special,” Mudd said. “He’s just good at what he does. He’s in your face for six minutes. That’s part of his plan. He wants to outwork everybody.”
Walters has faced two other opponents that are on the other side of his bracket, that being Hamilton senior Elijah Harper (33-5) and Maysville senior Trent Strong (30-3). Walters dealt with both handedly — a first-period fall over Harper on Jan. 14 and a 7-1 decision over Strong in the Class 1 District 4 finals match.
With both being two of the favorites to make the finals on the top side of the 195 bracket, Walter’s could also face a challenge in Centralia senior Trevor Boldine (46-1). However, Walters views all of these names as just another kid.
“I don’t know how to feel about it,” Walters said. “I don’t even think about that. They just are where they are. That’s it.”